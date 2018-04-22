Britain’s Got Talent viewers in floods of tears after audition from Manchester Bombing survivor

13-year-old Hollie Booth had Ant and Dec fighting back tears during her performance with dance troop RISE

Hollie Booth, a survivor of the Manchester Bombing last May, auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday night, and the performance had viewers in floods of tears.

The 13-year-old performed to a medley of Ariana Grande songs (the popstar whose concert was the subject of the attacks last year) with dance troupe RISE. Even before they began their audition in Manchester, Hollie – a Sheffield native – was seen fighting back tears as she said that it was “always difficult” coming back to the city. She also added that being on stage at the theatre was the first time since the attack that she had been in a venue similar to an arena.

Fans took to Twitter after the performance to show their support and appreciation for Hollie’s bravery.

“Holly you did our country, the city of Manchester, our home town of Sheffield and most importantly your Family and Kelly proud,” Matt Briggs wrote on Twitter. “Brilliant, Inspirational and moving.”

User @pignolisbutera added: “literally drowning in my own tears. so so proud. Manchester is with you & we love you”.

Check out all the supportive tweets from emotional BGT viewers below.

