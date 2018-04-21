Accessibility Links

Britain’s Got Talent 2018 will be “battle of the singers” says Alesha Dixon

BGT might be a variety show, but vocalists look set to take centre stage this series

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon says this year’s Britain’s Got Talent is going to be a “battle of the singers”, revealing that – for the first time since the Golden Buzzer was introduced in 2014 – all four judges have chosen vocalists as their Golden Buzzer acts, automatically sending them through to the live semi-finals.

“It’s really interesting that we’ve all gone for singers this year,” Alesha said. “The fact that I sing and dance, I consciously make an effort to go for a Golden Buzzer act that people aren’t expecting. But you can’t deny what moves you and what makes you feel good.

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon
Britain’s Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon (Syco/Thames/ITV)

“It’s interesting that even David has gone for a singer. I get it with Simon because he generally goes for singers, and Amanda’s got an incredible singer, so yeah, this year is battle of the singers!”

For a show that prides itself on variety, only Ant and Dec used their Golden Buzzer to secure an act that wasn’t a vocalist, instead deciding to use theirs in favour of a magician.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern has told RadioTimes.com that he predicts a variety act comprised of “two brothers” will win the show this year.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV

Britain's Got Talent - Rise - Hollie Booth
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

