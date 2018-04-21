Everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2018

When is BGT back on TV? Who are the judges? And what's going to happen to Ant and Dec? Find out more about ITV's biggest talent show here

Britain’s Got Talent 2018 is back – and it’s bigger and better than ever.

Advertisement

We’ve already seen Marc Spelmann work his magic, and Matt Johnson wow with his incredible escapology. But what else is in store? Here’s everything we know so far about BGT:

When is Britain’s Got Talent on TV?

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday 21st April at 8pm on ITV.

Are Ant and Dec still presenting Britain’s Got Talent?

The future of Ant and Dec presenting Britain’s Got Talent together became less clear following Ant’s arrest on suspicion of drink driving.

A statement from Ant’s publicist confirmed that the presenter “has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments.”

After Dec impressed hosting the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway by himself, ITV have confirmed that he will be taking on the live episodes of BGT by himself without Ant.

Although Ant definitely won’t be appearing during Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows, he will be featuring in all of the pre-recorded audition episodes.

This is because these theatre auditions were held in London, Manchester and Blackpool back in January and February – before Ant’s arrest on 18th March.

ITV made the decision to forge ahead and show the audition episodes as usual, so there will be plenty of shots of both Ant and Dec larking around and having fun with the contestants backstage.

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent judges 2018?

The judging line-up is staying exactly the same. For the seventh year running, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will be judging the acts.

What acts are auditioning for Britain’s Got Talent?

Here’s a sneak peek at all the acts we already know feature on Britain’s Got Talent this year.

What about the Golden Buzzer?

Yep, the Golden Buzzers are back again! Simon, Amanda, Alesha and David all have one – as do Ant and Dec. We already know that all four judges have opted to use their Golden Buzzers on singers, while Ant and Dec have chosen magician Marc.

When does Britain’s Got Talent go live?

Although we don’t have a specific date yet, we do have a good idea.

If previous years are anything to go by, there will be seven weeks of auditions before six live episodes will air in the last week of May / beginning of June. This will be five live semi-finals followed by one live grand final on Saturday. Currently, it looks like the final will fall on Saturday 2nd May.

And if you want to get tickets to the live shows, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Where are Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows filmed?

For the first time, BGT has moved out of a TV studio. Instead, the live shows will all be held at Hammersmith Apollo in London.

“It has to be in a theatre and I’ll tell you why,” explained Simon. “We go into a studio and make it look like a theatre, it’s like buying a Mini and trying to make it look like a Rolls Royce! There’s something about the theatre element.

“So whenever we do the live shows in a studio, something, that gloss, glow, whatever you want to call it, is missing for me. So I’m thrilled because this year I have got my own way…again.”

When were the Britain’s Got Talent auditions?

Believe it or not, the nationwide open auditions kicked off back in October. The theatre auditions for BGT were held up and down the UK this January, but auditions are now finished.

David Walliams confirmed on Twitter in February that the audition rounds had finished filming. Ant and Dec had both hosted the auditions rounds together as normal.

When is Britain’s Got More Talent on ITV2?

Stephen Mulhern hosts the spin-off show every Saturday night, straight after Britain’s Got Talent.

However, for the first time in 12 years Stephen had to miss some BGMT filming earlier this year when he became ill – even going so far as to urge ITV to find a replacement!

RadioTimes.com caught up with the presenter to find out what’s in store for Britain’s Got Talent this year – and why Simon’s nicer than ever.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV