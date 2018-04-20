Where did McMafia film those south of France scenes?

Find out which hotel Alex and Rebecca stay in, the setting of Antonio’s dinner party and where the trio go on a boat trip

The makers of McMafia travelled far and wide across the globe to find the perfect locations in which to shoot Alex Godman’s encounters with the criminal underworld.

So far, we’ve seen him do business in London, Paris, Tel Aviv and Prague, to name a few.

The third episode treats the eye to some beautiful new settings in the south of France – which were actually filmed in Croatia.

Find out exactly where James Norton and the cast shot their scenes in our location guide below…

The hotel where Alex and Rebecca meet Antonio

Villa Dalmacija is a historic building located on the coast of Marjan Hill in Split.

The villa was built in 1912 and is also known as Tito’s Villa as it was once the residence of the Yugoslavian dictator.

Its views of the Adriatic Sea and lush green surroundings mean it’s a very popular wedding venue.

The dinner party at Antonio’s Villa

Villa Magnolia is in Lovran, a medieval coastal town in Istria, Croatia.

The house, with its expansive gardens and views of the Gulf of Kvarner, is available for holiday rental.

The boat trip to the island

The Island of Sturago, just off the fishing port Rovinj, is where Alex, Rebecca and Antonio take a boat trip.

It’s an unpopulated island that can’t be reached by public transport, but is a desirable destination for diving.