Westworld season two features several supersized episodes

It looks like we’ll all be getting more Westworld for our money when the critically-acclaimed cowboy/sci-fi drama returns to TV next week, with co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan revealing that the series will have a few extra-long episodes this year.

“The second season the premiere is a little over 70 minutes,” Nolan told Entertainment Weekly.

“The fourth episode — which is one of my favorites — is a little longer than an hour. And the finale is just going to keep going and going — it’s a bit of an epic.”

Given that the very first Westworld episode back in 2016 ran at 68 minutes and the finale was a full 90 minutes (the actual length of the 1973 film Westworld is drawn from, trivia fans), it’s not completely unexpected that the series would go supersized, especially given that fellow HBO smash-hit Game of Thrones had such success with longer episodes last year.

Still, it’s good to know that we’ll get to have even more time each week watching classic Westworld scenes of exciting cowboy action, followed by the traditional lengthy discussions about the meaning of life told through Chinese fables, followed by several flashbacks that may or may not be in reverse-sequential order. Genuinely, we can’t wait.

Westworld returns to NOW TV and Sky Atlantic on Monday 23rd April