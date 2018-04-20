Victoria viewers were in floods of tears after the finale’s unexpected death

The historical drama never fails to tug on heartstrings

The finale of Victoria series two left viewers heartbroken after a beloved character was killed off.

*Spoilers for Victoria season 2 to follow*

Edward Drummond, sidekick to Prime Minister Robert Peel, whose blossoming love affair with Lord Alfred Paget had captured many fans’ hearts, was shot and killed after heroically stepping in front of a bullet destined for the PM.

His tragic death was particularly upsetting for many fans who had been elated to see Drummond and Paget share a passionate kiss on last week’s episode. Check out some outpourings of grief on Twitter below.

When you realise, Alfred and Drummond never made up or admitted their true feelings out loud #Victoria pic.twitter.com/weQNWVCoy9 — Kate McCallum (@lovethemccallum) October 15, 2017

THEY KILLED OFF ONE HALF OF THE GAY COUPLE IT IS HISTORICALLY ACCURATE BUT THAT DOESN'T STOP ME FROM BEING ANNOYED #Victoria — Chaotic Neutral (@WhitakerWhisker) October 15, 2017

LET'S PRETEND THE EPISODE DIDN'T HAPPEN AND STAY IN THIS MOMENT FOREVER #drumfred #Victoria pic.twitter.com/ol7RwUH5Lo — Drumfred Source (@DrumfredSource) October 15, 2017

DRUMMOND WAS SO PURE HE DIDN'T DESERVE THIS 😭💔 #Victoria pic.twitter.com/7pPFXPD0To — Drumfred Source (@DrumfredSource) October 15, 2017

ALFRED’S REACTION TO DRUMMOND’S DEATH I AM IN PAIN #Victoria pic.twitter.com/7URQhGf5Z5 — bea loves twelveclara (@dutiesofcare) October 15, 2017

Me trying to convince myself they won’t kill off Drummond and I can have my happy gay ending #Victoria pic.twitter.com/ljg07hGFUr — SL (@myshipisdead) October 15, 2017

The shock of Drummond's death actually serves me right for not educating myself upon Victorian history #Victoria — Ellen (@teaspoonofsugar) October 15, 2017

Honestly don’t think I’ve ever shipped a couple as much as Drummond and Alfred yet look where they ended up. Just my luck. #Victoria — charlotte˚.✵ | 4 (@agcntcarters) October 15, 2017

While Drummond was indeed shot, it didn’t quite go down as depicted in ITV’s Victoria. Find out the full story – and actor Leo Suter’s views on his Victoria departure – here.