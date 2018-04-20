People loved McMafia’s suspenseful sixth episode: “Finally something bloody happened!”
Viewers were seriously gripped by McMafia’s most eventful episode to date
It’s fair to say that BBC1’s McMafia has been a slow burner. The Sunday night drama began with a lot of long pauses and spreadsheet-fiddling from James Norton, and not a great deal of action.
How things have changed.
The sixth episode of the international crime thriller reached a shocking climax this week, with Alex Godman’s fiancée Rebecca (Juliet Rylance) suffering a gunshot to the stomach, mere seconds after revealing she was pregnant.
It was a brutal turn of events, but viewers were relieved that at last, the drama was gathering pace…
What a superbly tense, twist-ratcheting episode… #McMafia
— Tom Holland (@holland_tom) January 28, 2018
Oh my word #Mcmafia
— Gaby Roslin (@GabyRoslin) January 28, 2018
OK, so I thought #McMafia was really good tonight – Hitchcockian in its suspense, and having an undercover baby is just pure evil genius level of baddie #Vadim
— Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) January 28, 2018
Spend the entire week waiting for McMafia and this week was better than ever, whoever writes this is a genius #McMafia
— Charlotte (@charlotte_burtx) January 28, 2018
I though, I saw a little bit of Tommy Lee Royce in Alex @jginorton and his reaction to Benes confession/betrayal in tonight's episode 6 #McMafia 🤔
I fill like something very dark is waking up in Alex. Excellent performance James!👏👏👏
— Lena_R (@Lena_FRWL) January 28, 2018
I think I've just broken the world record for static apnea… I've been holding my breath for too long! Such an exciting, thrilling episode! #McMafia @BBCOne
— Maria Teresa (@MariaTer310) January 28, 2018
Me watching #MCMAFIA for the last 10 mins pic.twitter.com/PYmPENBUca
— Leanne Mills (@cymru76) January 28, 2018
What a series! Slow burner now getting brilliant #McMafia
— Peter Brown (@petebrown86) January 28, 2018
Finally something bloody happened! #McMafia
— Phil (@huntphil83) January 28, 2018
It's been all talk and no action, until now. Shit is about to go down! #McMafia
— Jason (@Hemel_Hatter) January 28, 2018
#mcmafia The French lady started on wine, ended on shots
— Green Line (@GreenLine1111) January 28, 2018
People can’t wait another week to find out if Rebecca is alright…
TFW you realise it’s a whole week until the next #McMafia. pic.twitter.com/gJx6WR03ui
— BBC One (@BBCOne) January 28, 2018
Just watched #McMafia 😬😬😬😬😬 on the edge of my seat! As if we have to wait another week!!!!! 😭
— Zara Holland (@zaraholland11) January 28, 2018
You can't end #mcmafia like that @BBC 😫
— Mario Falcone (@Mario_Falcone) January 28, 2018
#McMafia is bloody good!! now just got to wait 7 more days 😬 @BBC
— Tanya Baucher (@bauchterror) January 28, 2018
The best episode so far! Edge of seat drama….itching to see what happens next week 😟 #mcmafia 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
— ☘Mary mc 🎭 (@marymcruane) January 28, 2018