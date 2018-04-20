Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Millie Bobby Brown, Greta Gerwig and Chadwick Boseman make Time 100 list

Millie Bobby Brown, Greta Gerwig and Chadwick Boseman make Time 100 list

The list, which celebrates the most influential people in the world, features a record number of women and people under 40

TIME

Time Magazine’s annual list of the most influential people in the world has been revealed – and it features a record number of women and people under 40 years old, including Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Advertisement

At the age of 14, Bobby Brown becomes the youngest person to ever feature on the list.

This year’s rundown comprises 45 women, and 45 under-40-year-olds – including Parkland school shooting survivors Jaclyn Corin, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, who have been actively campaigning for gun control in the months since the tragedy.

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, and Republic of Ireland Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also featured on the list.

In a letter Time editor Edward Felsenthal explains how the list is a “reflection of its moment”.

“Time’s annual list of the world’s most influential people is a designation of individuals whose time, in our estimation, is now,” he wrote. “The Time 100 isn’t a measure of power, though many on the list wield it. Nor is it a collection of milestones accumulated. As our staff considers candidates, we often find ourselves wowed by those with stunning lifetime achievements.”

Advertisement

Other film and TV stars included were Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. Check out the full list here.

Tags

You might like

Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why season one (Netflix, JG)

13 Reasons Why season 2: we haven’t heard Hannah Baker’s “whole story”

Sense8 characters

Netflix exec promises “fantastic, fitting conclusion” for Sense8 – and explains why the series had to be cancelled

C4, TL

The terrifying real story of the True Horror haunted house

SUITS -- "Shame" Episode 709 -- Pictured: Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane -- (Photo by: Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, BA)

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle in trailer for Suits series finale

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more