Millie Bobby Brown, Greta Gerwig and Chadwick Boseman make Time 100 list

The list, which celebrates the most influential people in the world, features a record number of women and people under 40

Time Magazine’s annual list of the most influential people in the world has been revealed – and it features a record number of women and people under 40 years old, including Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

At the age of 14, Bobby Brown becomes the youngest person to ever feature on the list.

This year’s rundown comprises 45 women, and 45 under-40-year-olds – including Parkland school shooting survivors Jaclyn Corin, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, who have been actively campaigning for gun control in the months since the tragedy.

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, and Republic of Ireland Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also featured on the list.

In a letter Time editor Edward Felsenthal explains how the list is a “reflection of its moment”.

“Time’s annual list of the world’s most influential people is a designation of individuals whose time, in our estimation, is now,” he wrote. “The Time 100 isn’t a measure of power, though many on the list wield it. Nor is it a collection of milestones accumulated. As our staff considers candidates, we often find ourselves wowed by those with stunning lifetime achievements.”

Other film and TV stars included were Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. Check out the full list here.