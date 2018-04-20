How to be on First Dates

Here's everything you need to know to apply to be on the hit dating show

First Dates is currently searching for new singletons to take part in the show.

So, if you’re single, ready to mingle and fancy meeting Fred Sirieix (which, let’s face it, is one of the most exciting things about being on the show) – here’s everything you need to know.

To apply, all you need to do is head over to the First Date’s casting website and fill in all the usual information about yourself and then start prepping your answers to a few of their most important questions.

The application is a little bit like a dating profile where they ask you for your age, gender and address as well as describing yourself in less than 250 words.

In order to match you to the perfect date, the application also asks you to choose a few of your hobbies from a predefined list of choices that includes reading, cooking, shopping and socialising amongst others. You’ll also need a photo of yourself for your application.

Bon chance!