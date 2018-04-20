Accessibility Links

CBS pulls The Big Bang Theory star’s new show, replaces it with repeats of The Big Bang Theory

Johnny Galecki's new project Living Biblically has disappeared from the schedules

US broadcaster CBS has pulled Living Biblically, a comedy produced by Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki, and replaced it with…The Big Bang Theory.

The multi-camera sitcom, which followed a film critic’s decision to – you guessed it – live life according to the Bible, has been removed from the TV schedules after only eight episodes due to low ratings. And filling its slot are repeats of the Big Bang Theory, in which Galecki stars as Leonard Hofstadter. So, one of his projects is still making its way to screens. Just not the one he probably hoped.

Living Biblically stars Jay R. Ferguson, Lindsey Kraft and Ian Gomez but with no date for its return, it’s looking unlikely that the show will get a second series.

Interestingly, the comedy was pulled from the air after its latest episode brought in only 3.5 million viewers. In the UK, such a number would be considered a moderate hit, with the last episode of the recent series of Lee Mack comedy Not Going Out bringing in 2.71 million viewers.

But, of course, the US is a country that saw 103.4 million viewers tune into this year’s Superbowl – that’s 38 million more people than the entire UK population.

