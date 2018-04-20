Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Big Bang Theory star shares sneak peak of Sheldon and Amy’s wedding rehearsal

Big Bang Theory star shares sneak peak of Sheldon and Amy’s wedding rehearsal

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons posted a glimpse at their characters' upcoming wedding with an adorable callback

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 14: "The Confidence Erosion" -- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Sheldon and Amy try to eliminate stress from wedding planning by applying math to the process. Also, Koothrappali "breaks up" with Wolowitz after realizing his best friend is actually hurting his confidence, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Dec. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) Getty, TL

The big day is close at hand on The Big Bang Theory with Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) wedding set for the season 11 finale.

Advertisement

The happy (and endearingly neurotic) couple have shared a sneak peek of their big day, with Bialik posting a photo of the two with herself wearing a tiara and pulled-back veil.

And fans of the US sitcom immediately spotted a cute callback to when Sheldon brought Amy a tiara in season five…

So, what guest stars can we expect at the wedding? As well as Sheldon’s mother Mary (Laurie Metcalfe) and brother (Jerry O’Connell) we’ll see Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, make an appearance.

And Bialik was very excited after meeting the real-life Jedi on-set…

Kathy Bates, magician Penn Jillette and recurring guest star Wil Wheaton are also due to appear in the episode which airs on 10th May in the US and a week later on E4 in the UK.

Advertisement

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays in the UK at 8pm on E4

Tags

All about The Big Bang Theory

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 14: "The Confidence Erosion" -- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Sheldon and Amy try to eliminate stress from wedding planning by applying math to the process. Also, Koothrappali "breaks up" with Wolowitz after realizing his best friend is actually hurting his confidence, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Dec. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) Getty, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Miayim Balik in The Big Bang Theory and Mark Hamill (Getty, HF)

Mark Hamill’s Big Bang Theory cameo broke star Miayim Balik

Mark Hamill (Getty,mh)

Mark Hamill to guest star in The Big Bang Theory series 11 finale

It’s time TV adverts brought women into the 21st century

Alison Graham
Alison Graham
Jerry O'Connell

The Big Bang Theory casts Sheldon’s brother

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more