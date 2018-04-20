Big Bang Theory star shares sneak peak of Sheldon and Amy’s wedding rehearsal

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons posted a glimpse at their characters' upcoming wedding with an adorable callback

The big day is close at hand on The Big Bang Theory with Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) wedding set for the season 11 finale.

Advertisement

The happy (and endearingly neurotic) couple have shared a sneak peek of their big day, with Bialik posting a photo of the two with herself wearing a tiara and pulled-back veil.

And fans of the US sitcom immediately spotted a cute callback to when Sheldon brought Amy a tiara in season five…

So funny!! One of my favourite scenes! pic.twitter.com/luE2bN3Z4I — Emma (@EmWWEx) April 19, 2018

So, what guest stars can we expect at the wedding? As well as Sheldon’s mother Mary (Laurie Metcalfe) and brother (Jerry O’Connell) we’ll see Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, make an appearance.

And Bialik was very excited after meeting the real-life Jedi on-set…

I can't handle it!!! I met @HamillHimself and recorded this because I was so overwhelmed. 🎉🤯🎉 Everything is great!! pic.twitter.com/FetJ1PjBLu — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) April 18, 2018

Kathy Bates, magician Penn Jillette and recurring guest star Wil Wheaton are also due to appear in the episode which airs on 10th May in the US and a week later on E4 in the UK.

Advertisement

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays in the UK at 8pm on E4