BBC viewers praise “eye-opening” and “emotional” end to Stephen Lawrence documentary

BBC1 has aired its conclusion to Stephen: The Murder That Changed a Nation, the powerful documentary exploring the unprovoked murder of Stephen Lawrence. And the final episode – which followed the public inquiry into the case – left viewers at home with a strong mix of emotions.

The first of which was heartbreak as audiences saw how the Lawrence family never saw full justice for the killing.

So sad that despite all these years there is still so much justice that needs to be served in the #StephenLawrence case! — gooner mattata (@MattiePowell) April 19, 2018

#StephenLawrence documentary this week has been hard viewing. How racism not only took a life, but robbed the family of justice. Many say policing & society changed 4 the better because of it. But his family left with their pain, anger & grief and without their boy. — Liz Durrant (@Elsbeth19) April 20, 2018

And there was an outpouring of respect for Stephen’s “brave” parents, Doreen and Neville, who are still campaigning for justice 25 years after the murder.

Thankyou Baroness Doreen Lawrence for sharing those memories – what a beautiful young man you raised. Words can’t express the shame and sorrow #StephenLawrence — Debra Hinds (@legalhinds) April 20, 2018

Totally disgusted and shocked after watching the #StephenLawrence documentary. Where do you even start. My love and respect to the Lawrence family for keeping him alive through their fight for Justice. pic.twitter.com/Tgi1PlcRQW — Bobby Patel (@IAMBobby1982) April 20, 2018

Watched the final part of the BBC documentary on the murder of #StephenLawrence. What comes across most is how dignified and decent both Stephen's parents are. I hope they get justice and peace in their lives. — Salim Chowdhury (@SalimChowdhury5) April 19, 2018

Such a powerful @BBCOne documentary on Stephen Lawrence. A very brave family and their fight for justice @DLawrenceOBE #StephenLawrence pic.twitter.com/9Tctz4HvQJ — Jenny Seale (@seale_jenny) April 19, 2018

But along with the sorrow came anger and shock as viewers learned the case had been closed.

The uk should never stop being angry at the injustice and pain the Lawrence family faced/continue to face #StephenLawrence — hails (@halal404) April 19, 2018

#StephenLawrence documentary has been tough to watch. Made me incredibly sad, angry and depressed in equal measure. Clearly still work to do on race within the police and society in general but Doreen Lawrence’s unshakeable defiance in the face of so many obstacles is humbling. — Andy (@winnieuk) April 19, 2018

I just found an ES article that I have kept since August 2016 and there was a sixth member involved in Stephen’s murder. How can you be walking freely in your life for 25 years knowing you’ve killed someone? This is why the case shouldn’t be closed. #StephenLawrence pic.twitter.com/CAfM5OsjbD — sierra leona 🇸🇱✨ (@theurbankid_) April 20, 2018

Viewers such as Strictly Come Dancing star Ore Oduba and London major Sadiq Khan, praised the documentary as a real “eye-opener” and “essential viewing” to show how racism can impact society – and how it must never prevail.

Devastated, angry, broken-hearted. Stunned. The last three nights on @BBCOne have been an eye-opener that’s left my emotions in pieces. Thank you to the Lawrence family for again sharing their story. Stephen’s flame must never die out. #StephenLawrence — Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) April 19, 2018

The BBC’s harrowing and powerful documentary about the brutal racist murder of Stephen Lawrence 25 years ago, and what followed, has been difficult but essential viewing over the last three nights. #StephenLawrence — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 19, 2018

What an incredibly sad but important programme on #StephenLawrence on @BBCOne

And what amazing people both Doreen Lawrence and Clive Driscoll are.

There are good people through all the bad.

If you haven’t watched this documentary yet, you really must. — Cat Peters (@CatTPeters) April 19, 2018

This #StephenLawrence documentary is so important man. I grew up always knowing his name, and having a bit of an idea of what happened. But understanding the circumstances and what lead to where we are. It all just hits home. It's so compelling. — Daniel O (@Daniel_TKB1) April 19, 2018

I made my sons watch the #StephenLawrence documentaries to open their eyes to how things were while we were growing up…They need to appreciate the struggle for justice of their parents’ generation so that it sustains them during their own generation’s struggle for #justice. — Fatima Barkatulla (@FatimaBarkatula) April 20, 2018

Stephen: The Murder That Changed a Nation is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer