World Cup 2018 Group H: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match

Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group H matches between Colombia, Senegal, Japan and Poland

Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group H?

Colombia

Senegal

Japan

Poland

TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.

When is Colombia v Japan being played? Tuesday 19th June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Mordovia Arena, Saransk

When is Poland v Senegal being played? Tuesday 19th June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

When is Japan v Senegal being played? Sunday 24th June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

When is Poland v Colombia being played? Sunday 24th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kazan Arena, Kazan

When is Japan v Poland being played? Thursday 28th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

When is Senegal v Colombia being played? Thursday 28th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Samara Arena, Samara

