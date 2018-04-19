World Cup 2018 Group D: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match
Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D matches between Argentina, Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria
Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group D?
Argentina
Croatia
Iceland
Nigeria
TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.
When is Argentina v Iceland being played? Saturday 16th June
What time is kick off? 2pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Otkrytie Arena, Moscow
When is Croatia v Nigeria being played? Saturday 16th June
What time is kick off? 8pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad
When is Argentina v Croatia being played? Thursday 21st June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
When is Nigeria v Iceland being played? Friday 22nd June
What time is kick off? 4pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Volgograd Arena, Volgograd
When is Iceland v Croatia being played? Tuesday 26th June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don
When is Nigeria v Argentina being played? Tuesday 26th June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
