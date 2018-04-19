Accessibility Links

Who are the celebrities running the London Marathon 2018?

Who are the celebrities running the London Marathon 2018?

From Katie Price to Bake Off's Selasi, we take a look at the famous faces running this year's London Marathon and which charities they are raising money for

London marathon runners, Getty and Virgin Money London Marathon, SD

The London Marathon takes place on 22nd April and many famous faces are running the 26.2 mile course. Everyone from actors and presenters to radio DJs are taking part in the marathon to raise money for charity. Here’s our rundown of all the celebrities taking part and who they are running for.

Caitriona Balfe

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Caitriona Balfe attends the BAFTA nominees party hosted by Nespresso at Kensington Palace on February 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Who? Balfe is a Golden Globe nominee best known for her role as Claire Fraser in the US fantasy-drama Outlander. She also made an appearance in Hollywood films Money Monster, Super 8 and Now You See Me.

First marathon? Yes.

Who is she running for? World Child Cancer

Bertie Carvel

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Bertie Carvel attends The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at Royal Albert Hall on April 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Who? Known for his roles in dramas Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell and Babylon, Carvel recently starred as Simon Foster in both series of the hit BBC show Doctor Foster.

Who is he running for? The Old Vic

Eve Myles

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Eve Myles arrives for the premiere screening of ITV's Victoria at The Orangery on August 11, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Who? The Welsh actress is best known for roles in the BBC’s Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, series two of Broadchurch and ITV drama Victoria. More recently she starred in the S4C thriller Keeping Faith which was broadcast in both Welsh and English.

First marathon? Myles has previously ran half marathons.

Who is she running for? NSPCC

Jack Ashton

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: (L-R) Iwan Thomas, Marcus Bean and Jack Ashton pose with their medals after completing the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Who? Ashton is best known for his role as Rev. Tom Hereward on the BBC show Call the Midwife. He also made a brief appearance on the ITV show Broadchurch during its first series and cropped up in the pilot for Endeavour. He recently had a baby with Call the Midwife co-star Helen George.

First marathon? No.

Who is he running for? Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

Selasi Gbormittah

BAKERS DOZEN WARM UP FOR 2018 VIRGIN MONEY LONDON MARATHON WITH PANCAKE RACE Selasi Gbormittah (Series 7; running for World Vision) leads the Bakers Dozen of Great British Bake Off contestants make a flipping good start to their Virgin Money London Marathon training with a pancake race in Hyde Park on Shrove Tuesday Free to use images - CREDIT: London Marathon Events Contact: media@londonmarathonevents.co.uk

Who? Selasi won the hearts and minds of Great British Bake Off viewers during the 2016 series – the last to air on the BBC. His personality and baking made him one of the show’s biggest stars and he has since opened up a pop-up selling floral cup cakes.

First marathon? Selasi has previously ran two half marathons which, as he puts it on his fundraising page, “doesn’t count as one full marathon.”

Who is he running for? World Vision

Frances Quinn

BAKER's DOZEN WARM UP FOR 2018 VIRGIN MONEY LONDON MARATHON WITH PANCAKE RACE Former Great British Bake Off winner, Frances Quinn (Series 4; running for Macmillan Cancer Support) poses as part of the Baker's Dozen of Great British Bake Off contestants to make a flipping good start to their Virgin Money London Marathon training with a pancake race in Hyde Park on Shrove Tuesday The Baker's Dozen is: Chetna Makan (Series 5; running for GOSH), Selasi Gbormittah (Series 7; running for World Vision), Kate Henry (Series 5; running for GOSH), Alvin Magallanes (Series 6; running for GOSH), Jane Beedle (Series 7; running for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity - GOSH), Enwezor Nzegwu (Series 5; running for Cystic Fibrosis Trust), Beca Lyne-Pirkis (Series 4; running for GOSH), Frances Quinn (Series 4; running for Macmillan Cancer Support), Richard Burr (Series 5; running for GOSH), Tom Gilliford (Series 7; running for GOSH), Ian Cumming (Series 6; running for GOSH), Mat Riley (Series 6; running for GOSH), Michael Georgiou (Series 7; running for GOSH) Free to use images - CREDIT: London Marathon Events Contact: media@londonmarathonevents.co.uk

Who? Winner of the 2013 series of Bake Off, Quinn has since released a book called Quinntessential Baking. She is a regular at food festivals and on cooking programs.

First marathon? Yes.

Who is she running for? Macmillan Cancer Support

The Bakers Dozen

BAKERS DOZEN WARM UP FOR 2018 VIRGIN MONEY LONDON MARATHON WITH PANCAKE RACE A Bakers Dozen of Great British Bake Off contestants make a flipping good start to their Virgin Money London Marathon training with a pancake race in Hyde Park on Shrove Tuesday The Bakers Dozen is: (L to R Top Row) Chetna Makan (Series 5; running for GOSH), Ian Cumming (Series 6; running for GOSH), Alvin Magallanes (Series 6; running for GOSH), Mat Riley (Series 6; running for GOSH), Michael Georgiou (Series 7; running for GOSH), Frances Quinn (Series 4; running for Macmillan Cancer Support), Richard Burr (Series 5; running for GOSH) (L to R - bottom row) Kate Henry (Series 5; running for GOSH), Jane Beedle (Series 7; running for Great Ormond Street Hospital Childrens Charity - GOSH), Selasi Gbormittah (Series 7; running for World Vision), Beca Lyne-Pirkis (Series 4; running for GOSH), Enwezor Nzegwu (Series 5; running for Cystic Fibrosis Trust), Tom Gilliford (Series 7; running for GOSH) Free to use images - CREDIT: London Marathon Events Contact: media@londonmarathonevents.co.uk

Who? Frances and Selasi will be joined on the start line by fellow GBBO stars Chetna Makan, Jane Beedle, Kate Henry, Michael Georgiou, Mat Riley, Alvin Magallanes, Ian Cumming, Enwezoer Nzegwu, Beca Lyne-Pirkis, Richard Burr & Tom Gilliford.

Chris Evans

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Chris Evans poses for photographs at the celebrity start at The London Marathon 2015 on April 26, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Who? Presenter extraordinaire Chris Evans is best known for his Radio 2 show The Chris Evans Breakfast Show. He rose to prominence as the host of Channel 4’s TFI Friday and recently had a stint as a presenter of BBC’s Top Gear.

First marathon? No. Chris completed his first marathon in 2015 and ran again in 2016 and 2017.

Who is he running for? Children in Need

Sophie Raworth

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Sophie Raworth poses with her medal after completing the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Who? Sophie Raworth is a news presenter on the BBC News at One and also appears on the later bulletins, News at Six and News at Ten. 

First Marathon? No. Raworth is a seasoned runner having taken part in marathons across the globe. She recently completed the Abbott World Marathon Majors by adding the Chicago Marathon to her collection.

Scott Mills

ASCOT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: DJ Scott Mills at The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, Ascot Racecourse on August 12, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

Who? Radio 1 mainstay Mills launched The Scott Mills Show in 2004, six years after joining the station. He appeared in series 12 of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 where he lasted until week five.

Who is he running for? Heads Together

Katie Price

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Katie Price arriving at the ITV Gala held at the London Palladium on November 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Who? Since rising to prominence as a glamour model, Price has become a TV regular. Along with famous appearances on shows Celebrity Big Brother and I’m a Celebrity, Price also has a string of businesses and remains a regular of the weekly glossies.

First marathon? No. Price previously ran the marathon in 2009 but will be taking on the 2018 run dressed as a lung to raise awareness for her charity.

Who is she running for? Price’s mother was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2017 so she is running for the British Lung Foundation

Gordon Ramsay

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Gordon Ramsay poses for the camera during the Virgin London Marathon 2012 on April 22, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Who? The celebrity chef with a fiery personality is famous all over the world for his cutthroat programs Hell’s Kitchen, The F Word and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.

First marathon? No. Ramsay ran ten consecutive London Marathons up to 2009 and has gone on to run 26.2 miles across the globe, from Edinburgh to Los Angeles. This time he is running his alongside his wife and children.

Who is he running for? Great Ormond Street Hospital

Joel Dommett

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Joel Dommett attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Who? Comedian and presenter Joel Dommett is known for his appearance in the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Dommett returned to the I’m a Celeb team in 2017 as a presenter on the after show Extra Camp.

Who is he running for? Teenage Cancer Trust

Rochelle Humes

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORS NOTE: This Picture has been digitally retouched.) Rochelle Humes during F1 Live London at Trafalgar Square on July 12, 2017 in London, England. F1 Live London, the first time in Formula 1 history that all 10 teams come together outside of a race weekend to put on a show for the public in the heart of London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Formula 1)

Who? After finding fame in S Club 8, Rochelle Humes joined pop group The Saturdays who had 13 top ten hits before their split in 2014. She can now be found presenting the ITV show Ninja Warrior UK and has fronted This Morning with husband Marvin Humes and co-presented The Xtra Factor

First marathon? Yes.

Who is she running for? Teenage Cancer Trust

Baasit Siddiqui

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Baasit Siddiqui poses with his medal after completing the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Who? Baasit and his family shot to fame on the Channel 4 program Gogglebox where he, alongside his dad and brother, commentate on the week’s TV.

First marathon? No. Baasit is running his third marathon in a row.

Who is he running for?  Cash for Kids

Sam Attwater

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Sam Attwater attends the series launch photocall for "Dancing on Ice" held at the London Studios on January 2, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Who? Sam started his career on Hollyoaks playing Ricky before he jumped over to Albert Square for the role of Leon Small on EastEnders. In 2011 he won Dancing on Ice and was invited back to skate in the ‘All Stars’ series.

First marathon? Yes.

Who is he running for? The Children’s Trust

Shane Williams

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Shane Williams poses with her medal after completing the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Who? Rugby legend Shane William holds Wales’ record as leading try scorer and led his country to two Six Nations victories. He was crowned World Rugby’s player of the year in 2008 and now appears on ITV’s Six Nations coverage.

First marathon? No. This will be Shane’s fourth year in a row running the London Marathon.

Who is he running for? Valindre Cancer Trust

Maya Sondhi

Maya_Sondhi photographed by Wolf Marloh on 05/05/2015 at 10:40:20.

Who? A writer and actor who hails from Birmingham, Sondhi is famous for her role in Line of Duty (where she plays Maneet) and for her writing on EastEnders and Mount Pleasant.

Who is she running for? Bloodwise

Sean Fletcher

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Sean Fletcher poses with his medal after completing the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Who? Fletcher currently presents Good Morning Britain on ITV and is a regular on both Countryfile and BBC2’s Food Detectives. 

First marathon? No. Sean previously ran the London Marathon in 2017.

Who is he running for? Young Minds

Davinia Taylor

Phillips de Pury Dinner At Cecconi's Soho Beach House Miami To Celebrate Art Basel

Who? Davinia Taylor began playing Jude Cunningham on Hollyoaks in 1996 before leaving the show in 1998. In 2016 she made a return to the Channel 4 soap.

Who is she running for? Mind

Iwan Thomas

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Iwan Thomas poses with his medal after completing the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

WhoWelshman Thomas made a name for himself by winning an Olympic silver medal and remains the fastest Brit of all time over 400m. Since retiring from the track Thomas has made regular TV appearances and competed on the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

First marathon? No.

Who is he running for? Macmillan Cancer Support

Jaye Griffiths

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Jaye Griffiths attends the National Television Awards on January 25, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Who? Griffiths is currently starring as Dr Elle Gardener on the BBC drama Casualty and has previous shown up in The Bill and Silent Witness.

Who is she running for? Bloodwise

Charlie Webster

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Charlie Webster poses for photographs ahead of the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 13, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Who? Webster is a regular presenter on Sky Sports on disciplines ranging from football to boxing. 

First marathon? No. She is a marathon stalwart and had competed in over 10 marathons before she contracted malaria while biking from London to Rio De Janeiro for the 2016 Olympics.

Who is she running for? Malaria No More

Kai Owen

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Kai Owen poses with his medal after completing the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Who? Famous for his role as Rhys alongside Eve Myles in Torchwood, Owen also starred in Hollyoaks as Pete Buchanan.

First marathon? No. A seasoned runner, Owen is taking part in his fourth London Marathon in 2018.

Who is he running for? NSPCC

Dev Griffin

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Dev Griffin attends the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards 2017 at Wembley Arena on October 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images)

Who? Starting out life as a host on children’s TV, Griffin now presents the weekend breakfast show on Radio 1. He also produces music under a pseudonym and competed in the 2017 series of Celebrity MasterChef.

Who is he running for? Heads Together

Tom Lister

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Tom Lister attends the celebrity start of the 2011 Virgin London Marathon at Blackheath on April 17, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Who? Lister rose to prominence as Emmerdale villain Carl King who was killed off in 2012. He has since moved into the West End, starring in various productions including a revival of 42nd Street.

First marathon? No.

Who is he running for? Hope for Justice

Gilles Peterson

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Earl Zinger and Gilles Peterson attend a Contemporary Art party hosted by Tommy Hilfiger, Dylan Jones and Sotheby's at Sotheby's on October 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage)

Who? Peterson began DJing on Kiss FM and in night clubs around the world before moving to Radio 1 in 1998. After 14 years at the station he moved to Radio 6 Music.

First marathon? No. Giles previously ran the marathon in 2011, finishing in a time of 4 hours and 43 minutes.

Who is he running for? The Steve Reid Foundation

Chris Powell

Chris Powell manager of Southend United during League One match between Southend United against Portsmouth at Roots Hall stadium, Southend England on 17 Feb 2018 (Photo by Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Who? Former professional footballer Powell is best known as a Charlton Althletic club legend who had five England caps. After retiring he returned to the club as manager helping them to earn promotion to the Championship. He currently manages Southend United.

Who is he running for? Prostate Cancer UK

George Lamb

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 16: George Lamb arrives at the WTA Tour Pre-Wimbledon Party at The Roof Gardens, Kensington on June 16, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for WTA)
Who? Currently the presenter of Football Tonight on BT Sport, George Lamb previously fronted Big Brother’s Little Brother and Channel 4 game show The Bank Job. He’s recently been working with Audible on a series where he gets tips and tricks from marathon master Sir Mo Farah and Joe Wicks called Mo-Joe. His father is actor Larry Lamb.

All about Athletics: The London Marathon

London marathon runners, Getty and Virgin Money London Marathon, SD
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

