Doctor Who fan will be gutted when he sees this picture of himself with David Tennant

This guy will probably wish he'd looked up from his phone...

If you’re sporting a hoodie emblazoned with the word TARDIS on it, suffice to say you’re a pretty massive fan of Doctor Who.

And if you’re a massive fan of Doctor Who, it would obviously be absolutely amazing to find yourself in a room with David Tennant and to have your picture taken with him too.

Which is exactly what happened to this fan. The big problem? He seemingly has absolutely no idea it happened.

Tennant’s wife Georgia Moffat uploaded the cheeky snap to Twitter, where it promptly went viral, gathering over 19k likes. So it’s probably a safe bet this guy has now seen this picture even if he didn’t spot the Tenth Doctor at the time.