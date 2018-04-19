David Walliams leads “heartbroken” stars paying tribute to TV legend Dale Winton

Many of the biggest names in television and showbiz have been remembering the late Supermarket Sweep presenter

The biggest names in TV and entertainment have been paying tribute to Dale Winton, who has passed away aged 62.

Advertisement

The star of Supermarket Sweep, Pets Win Prizes and Hole in the Wall died at his home on Wednesday (17 April). Since the news broke, Twitter has been flooded with tributes from David Walliams, Davina McCall, Graham Norton, Jane McDonald, Jonathan Ross and many, many more.

Below are some of the fond memories and moving tributes that celebrities have so far shared about the late TV legend:

Dale was the best company, always outrageous & hilarious. He adored being in show business & loved meeting fans. He devoted his life to making everyone else happy, his friends, the public & his godsons, even though he found it hard to be happy himself. I pray he has found peace. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 19, 2018

One afternoon Dale & I were out shopping & some policeman were standing on the street corner. He gave them a huge wave & called out ‘hello loves, hello darlings!’ I asked why he was saying hello. He replied ‘always wave at policemen David. You never know when you might need one!’ — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 19, 2018

Dale Winton gave me the best bit of showbiz advice I ever got – Don’t quit the hit! Thank you Dale. X — graham norton (@grahnort) April 18, 2018

I am so so so sad to hear about Dale Winton 💔 a lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty ! RIP 🙏🏻 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) April 18, 2018

Sad news. Back in the day Supermarket Sweep was the programme to watch. Dale Winton was the perfect host, he made it all look effortless. RIP pic.twitter.com/RW5r3qDs9N — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 18, 2018

Dale Winton was a real sweetheart. Lovely man. Sad to hear the news. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) April 18, 2018

I’m so sad to hear about the loss of the wonderful Dale Winton. Xx — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) April 18, 2018

So so sad and shocked about the lovely Dale Winton. God bless ❤️ — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 18, 2018

Terribly sad to hear the lovely Dale Winton has died. Kind, sweet, truthful man. — Julian Clary (@JulianClary) April 18, 2018

Desperately sad news about Dale Winton. A really funny and kind person gone too soon, RIP. — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) April 18, 2018

So sad to hear the news Dale Winton has passed away. Thoughts for his family he was a gent to work with. RIP — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) April 18, 2018

So sorry to hear that Dale Winton has passed away.I knew him well and he was lovely man. R.I.P. — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) April 18, 2018

So very sad about the gorgeous Dale Winton worked with him many times ! 62 is no age it’s hard to believe he’s gone . Good night lovely man xxxxx — sherrie hewson (@SherrieHewson) April 18, 2018

So sad and shocked to hear that Dale Winton has died. He was a lovely,warm man who posed charm. RIP — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) April 18, 2018

So sad to hear that the true gentleman, the charming and so kind Dale Winton has been taken from us far to soon. RIP lovely man. Xx — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) April 18, 2018

So sad to hear about Dale Winton .A lovable and warm entertainer . Thanks for letting me go Wild In Your Aisles .

RIP lovely Dale. — Lisa Maxwell (@thelisamaxwell) April 18, 2018

In a statement, his agent Jan Kennedy broke the news, saying: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.”

Advertisement

His most recent presenting duty saw him due to host Channel 5 travel series Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive which was pulled from the schedules after just one episode back in March.