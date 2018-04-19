Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive to finish airing on Channel 5 in “early summer”

Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive to finish airing on Channel 5 in “early summer”

Following Winton's death, the broadcaster has confirmed they will show the three remaining episodes

Dale's Florida Drive

Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive on Channel 5 disappeared from the schedules back in February.

Advertisement

The first episode saw the former Supermarket Sweep host travel across the Sunshine State, riding the teacups by himself at Disneyland and stopping for selfies.

But since that first episode aired on Thursday 8th February, the series’ three remaining instalments have not been broadcast.

In light of the sad news of Winton’s death on Wednesday 18th April, Channel 5 have confirmed that the remainder of Florida Fly Drive will be shown in “early summer”.

The second episode was originally pulled from the schedules following the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida on 14th February 2018.

Advertisement

At the time, Channel 5 confirmed to RadioTimes.com that episodes two, three and four would be postponed until June.

Tags

All about Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive

Dale's Florida Drive
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-04-19 at 09.36.23

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

(Amazon Prime Video, JG)

The Looming Tower: Amazon’s star-studded 9/11 drama struggles to equal the sum of its parts

imagenotavailable1

Emmerdale: watch Belle catch Zak and Joanie together! See the full scene

120408

Fresh start? Matt LeBlanc is all smiles as he returns to the Top Gear test track

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more