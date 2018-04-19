Accessibility Links

Amazon buy rights to air US Open tennis for next five years

Amazon Prime will be the exclusive home of the Grand Slam tournament from August

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand in his semi-final match against Hyeon Chung of South Korea on day 12 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The US Open Tennis Championship will air exclusively on Amazon in the UK for the next five years.

The streaming service is taking a major leap into sport in the UK and the Republic of Ireland by acquiring the rights to the Grand Slam tournament, the first of which it will air from 27th August – 9th September this year. The deal includes live coverage and on-demand match highlights, plus other content to Prime Video members at no additional cost.

Eurosport previously held the rights for the American tournament.

Alex Green, managing director of Prime Video’s European sport channels, said: “We are proud to partner with the United States Tennis Association to add the US Open to the growing portfolio of sports available on Prime Video.

“This prestigious event, along with the other exciting tennis coming this year and next, makes Prime Video a destination for tennis fans in the UK and Ireland.”

The Queen’s Club Championships and Eastbourne International matches will also be airing on Amazon Prime in the UK from June.

Currently, the BBC own the rights to broadcast Wimbledon in a deal that takes the corporation up to 2024. The BBC also airs highlights of the Australian Open, with Eurosport broadcasting the matches live.

The French Open remains on Eurosport as well as on ITV4 and ITV.

All about US Open Tennis

