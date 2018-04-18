Rachel Riley is joined by Strictly boyfriend Pasha Kovalev on Countdown – for a whole week

Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley were partners on Strictly Come Dancing five years ago

How do you spell “awww”? Rachel Riley’s boyfriend Pasha Kovalev is joining her on Countdown.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing pro Kovalev and Countdown presenter Riley first met in 2013, when they were partnered up for the eleventh series of the BBC series.

And now it’s apparently Bring Your Boyfriend To Work Day – or rather week – because Kovalev will star in the daytime Channel 4 show until Friday.

Riley tweeted: “Starting today this guy’s on @C4Countdown all week. Chatting childhood in Soviet Russia, Strictly and his UK tour, even I learnt something!”

Starting today this guy’s on @C4Countdown all week! Chatting childhood in Soviet Russia, Strictly and his UK tour, even I learnt something! @PashaKovalev 2.10pm C4, You be sure of it 😝 pic.twitter.com/NaNtJxa9a3 — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) April 17, 2018

Of course, this is not the first time the professional dancer has had a go at Countdown – but it remains to be seen whether things will get X-rated this time around.

Advertisement

Kovalev made an appearance in 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown back in March 2017, when he managed to extract the word PHALLUS from the letters MEPHALSUL. Rachel had to put the letters up on the board, while host Nick Hewer needed a moment to take it in: “Sorry, I was just a bit stunned for a second..”