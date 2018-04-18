Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
People loved McMafia’s suspenseful sixth episode: “Finally something bloody happened!”

People loved McMafia’s suspenseful sixth episode: “Finally something bloody happened!”

Viewers were seriously gripped by McMafia’s most eventful episode to date

Juliet Rylance, McMafia (BBC, EH)

It’s fair to say that BBC1’s McMafia has been a slow burner. The Sunday night drama began with a lot of long pauses and spreadsheet-fiddling from James Norton, and not a great deal of action.

Advertisement

How things have changed.

The sixth episode of the international crime thriller reached a shocking climax this week, with Alex Godman’s fiancée Rebecca (Juliet Rylance) suffering a gunshot to the stomach, mere seconds after revealing she was pregnant.

It was a brutal turn of events, but viewers were relieved that at last, the drama was gathering pace…

Advertisement

People can’t wait another week to find out if Rebecca is alright…

Tags

All about McMafia

McMafia (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

McMafia, BBC Pictures, SL

What time is McMafia on TV?

imagenotavailable1

Rare Disney Mickey Mouse cartoon discovered – in Herefordshire

5554

Elisabeth Sladen’s Doctor Who timeline

imagenotavailable1

Simon Cowell brands Bruce Forsyth “Mr Grumpy”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more