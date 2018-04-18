Meet the cast of Kiri

Bafta-winning writer Jack Thorne is back with another dark drama that deals with challenging and poignant subject matter.

Advertisement

Last year he won his accolade for National Treasure, a series about historic sex abuse, and now he returns with Kiri, a story about transracial adoption.

We follow Miriam, an experienced social worker who is caught up in a police investigation when Kiri, a nine-year-old girl, goes missing on a supervised visit.

Meet the cast, led by Sarah Lancashire, below…

Sarah Lancashire as Miriam Grayson

Miriam is an experienced, no-nonsense social worker who loves her job – but has a maverick approach to protecting the children in her care. She never goes anywhere without her faithful dog.

Where do I recognise Sarah Lancashire from?

Lancashire is one of the most popular actresses in the country, having won BAFTAs for her performances in both Happy Valley and The Last Tango in Halifax. She has also starred in The Paradise, Lark Rise to Candleford, All the Small Things, Coronation Street and many, many more.

Lucian Msamati as Tobi Akindele

Tobi is Kiri’s birth grandfather. He struggles when both his race and his dysfunctional relationship with his son Nathanial, the prime suspect in Kiri’s murder, come under the media’s spotlight.

Where do I recognise Lucian Msamati from?

You might have seen Msamati in Luther alongside Idris Elba. He was also in Taboo earlier this year and played Salladhor Saan in Game of Thrones.

Paapa Essiedu as Nathaniel Akindele

An ex-con and ex-addict, Nathanial is Kiri’s birth father. Having come out of prison, he is trying to put his life back together.

Where do I recognise Paapa Essiedu from?

Advertisement

Essiedu is all over our screens at the moment – he had a part in Murder on the Orient Express, stars as Otto in The Miniaturist and he’s set to play a news reporter in Mike Bartlett’s new drama Press. He’s also had brief appearances in Utopia, Not Safe for Work and Revolting.