How to become a rep on Ibiza Weekender

How to become a rep on Ibiza Weekender

Everything you need to know to apply for a spot on the ITV2 smash hit reality show

Ibiza Weekender 2018

ITV2’s hit series Ibiza Weekender is set to return this summer – bigger and better than ever before.

The show, which centres around holiday reps on the Spanish party destination of Ibiza, is returning for series 5 and 6 – as well as a brand new spin-off, The Weekender Boat Party.

So how can you get the chance to be on the show and become a rep?

Currently auditions for Ibiza Weekender are closed – however auditions are still open for new show The Weekender Boat Party.

Casting is underway for both reps AND guests to take part in Boat Party. If you want to apply to be a rep, click here and if soaking up the sun and enjoying a free holiday sounds more your thing, apply to be a guest here.

The application process to be a rep only involves two very simple questions.

  1. Are you single?
  2. Tell us about yourself! Why do you think you’d make a great rep?

So get practicing and planning your responses to those two questions and stay tuned for when the auditions reopen.

Applications for Ibiza Weekender, however, are currently closed. But due to the fact that ITV2 have commissioned a series 6 they’ll no doubt be searching for more cast members soon.

Follow the Ibiza Weekender on Twitter and stay tuned to this website for the latest.

All about Ibiza Weekender

Ibiza Weekender 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

