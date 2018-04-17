What time is the London Marathon on TV?

All the important details you need to watch this year's marathon on Sunday 22nd April

It’s time to dig out your running shoes and get ready to support this year’s London Marathon runners. The event will take place across the city on Sunday 22nd April and we’ve got all the information you need to watch this year’s race.

Advertisement

When does the London Marathon start?

08:55 – Elite Wheelchair Races

09:15 – The Elite Woman’s Race

10:00 – The Elite Men’s Race and Mass Race

When will the London Marathon be on TV?

Coverage of the 2018 London Marathon will kick off on BBC1 at 08:30 until 14:00 followed by a short program on BBC2 from 14:00 until 14:30. Don’t worry if you miss the main event as highlights of the marathon will be shown on BBC2 from 18:00.

Is it available anywhere else?

The marathon coverage will be available on the Red Button TV service giving separate commentary on the elite races. BBC Radio 5 Live will also be covering the event with host John Inverdale and commentators Mike Costello and Ed Harry. Lastly, BBC Radio London will host live coverage of the race throughout the afternoon.

What’s the route?

The marathon will begin in Greenwich Park, taking a tour around the capital and passing over the Thames at Tower Bridge before crossing the finish line on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

Who are the elite runners?

The women’s elite runners include the Kenyan Mary Keitany who is a three-time London Marathon champion. Some of the Brits include Charlotte Purdue, Tracy Barlow, Lily Partridge and debutant Rebecca Murray.

The men’s field includes the reigning champion Daniel Wanjiru and 2016 Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge both from Kenya. British running legend Mo Farah will also be competing alongside fellow Brit Matthew Clowes who is making his debut.

Who are the celebrity runners?

Some of the celebrities in this years race include Outlander actress Caitriona Balfe, Doctor Foster’s Bertie Carvel and presenter Chris Evans. You can read the a full list of the celebrities running here.

What about watching the event in London?

If you plan on visiting the capital to watch the marathon then there are a number of things worth noting ahead of the main event. Due to the route of the race many road closures are expected so head over to the marathon website to plan your travel accordingly.

Advertisement

Places like Greenwich and Tower Bridge draw huge crowds on the day – you’ll want to arrive early to grab a good spot on the marathon route and make sure to check the Transport for London website to see if there are any Underground disruptions before you set off.