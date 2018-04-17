Accessibility Links

What time is One Born Every Minute on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the award-winning maternity documentary

Series 11 of the documentary show continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on C4

What can we expect from the next episode?

Sarah, who’s 40, and 29-year-old Tom, await the birth of their second child together. Sarah has a close relationship with her family, and hopes to have the same close bond with her daughter when she comes along. Meanwhile, couple Dawn and Scott arrive expecting baby number eight, and 27-year-old Jess and her partner Leon also arrive on the ward.

All about One Born Every Minute

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

