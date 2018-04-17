What time is One Born Every Minute on TV?
Everything you need to know about the return of the award-winning maternity documentary
Series 11 of the documentary show continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on C4
Ladies and gentlemen, #oneborn is back! Here's an exclusive preview of what you can expect from our new series, starting Wednesday 7th March at 9pm on @Channel4. 👶👶👶 pic.twitter.com/EHdrnd8J1y
— One Born Every Minute 👶 (@C4OneBorn) February 28, 2018
What can we expect from the next episode?
Sarah, who’s 40, and 29-year-old Tom, await the birth of their second child together. Sarah has a close relationship with her family, and hopes to have the same close bond with her daughter when she comes along. Meanwhile, couple Dawn and Scott arrive expecting baby number eight, and 27-year-old Jess and her partner Leon also arrive on the ward.