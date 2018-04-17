Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is Legion on TV?

What time is Legion on TV?

Everything you need to know about season 2 of the X-Men TV series with Dan Stevens

Youtube screengrab https://youtu.be/HmBIn9De-Yc?t=1m24s, FX, TL

What time is Legion on TV?

Season 2 of the mutant drama starts 9pm, Tuesday April 17th on Fox

Advertisement

What can we expect from the first episode?

This trippy, mind-bending drama from the creator of Fargo was the most original take on the superhero genre yet when it debuted last year, with Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens starring as a powerful telepath tortured by the strain of his abilities.

Now, though, Stevens’s David Haller has been “cured” of his mental issues after expelling the evil Shadow King from his subconscious.

But if you thought that meant the series would get less weird, the contents of this episode – including a man wearing a wicker basket on his head at all times, a nightclub dance-off between David and strange spiritual entities and a sex scene on the astral plane – will soon assure you that Legion is just getting started. 

Review by Huw Fullerton

Who’s in the cast? 

Here are the characters and actors to look out for…

Dan Stevens as David Haller

Rachel Keller as Sydney “Syd” Barrett

Aubrey Plaza as Lenny Busker

Advertisement

Bill Irwin as Cary Loudermilk

Tags

All about Legion (TV)

Youtube screengrab https://youtu.be/HmBIn9De-Yc?t=1m24s, FX, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

131155.77ce417d-d6ae-492d-a9e6-6088b6e965c5

Ant and Dec on the return of Saturday Night Takeaway and their plans to grow old together

imagenotavailable1

EastEnders spoilers: Laurie Brett to return as Jane Beale for more episodes

131159.cecf8ed1-3e2a-4363-9a1b-02f0ad0b4cfa

Richard Curtis on the Love Actually sequel: “It’s very strange and sad that Alan Rickman can’t be with us”

imagenotavailable1

Emmerdale: Charity flirts with Declan – video preview

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more