Everything you need to know about season 2 of the X-Men TV series with Dan Stevens

What time is Legion on TV?

Season 2 of the mutant drama starts 9pm, Tuesday April 17th on Fox

What can we expect from the first episode?

This trippy, mind-bending drama from the creator of Fargo was the most original take on the superhero genre yet when it debuted last year, with Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens starring as a powerful telepath tortured by the strain of his abilities.

Now, though, Stevens’s David Haller has been “cured” of his mental issues after expelling the evil Shadow King from his subconscious.

But if you thought that meant the series would get less weird, the contents of this episode – including a man wearing a wicker basket on his head at all times, a nightclub dance-off between David and strange spiritual entities and a sex scene on the astral plane – will soon assure you that Legion is just getting started.

Review by Huw Fullerton

Who’s in the cast?

Here are the characters and actors to look out for…

Dan Stevens as David Haller

Rachel Keller as Sydney “Syd” Barrett

Aubrey Plaza as Lenny Busker

Bill Irwin as Cary Loudermilk