Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Viewers couldn’t get enough of the Queen and David Attenborough talking about trees

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the Queen and David Attenborough talking about trees

“This could literally be a 16 hour documentary about a dropped kebab in Grimsby and I'd still watch it. #DreamTeam”

From ITN Productions THE QUEENS GREEN PLANET Monday 16th April 2018 on ITV Pictured: Sir David Attenborough joins Her Majesty the Queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace This unique, landmark documentary follows Her Majesty the Queen and an ambitious legacy project to create a global network of protected forests, spanning the 52 countries of the Commonwealth. This project, called the QueenÕs Commonwealth Canopy, brings together Her MajestyÕs deeply held commitment to the Commonwealth and her little-known love of trees. At the heart of the film is a conversation between the Queen and Sir David Attenborough filmed in the gardens of Buckingham Palace last summer. In a rare opportunity to see the Queen talking informally to Sir David, the conversation ranges from climate change, to conkers and birthday gifts. The film follows members of the Royal Family involved so far in making the QueenÕs Commonwealth Canopy a reality, including Prince Harry planting trees in the Caribbean, and Prince William and his family in Canada's Great Bear Rainforest. (c) ITN Productions For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE QUEENS GREEN PLANET or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com ITV, TL

Two national treasures came together to speak about trees, and the nation loved every second of it.

Advertisement

In The Queen’s Green Planet, a one-off documentary about the Queen’s plans to plant a global network of forests, David Attenborough and Her Majesty took a stroll through the gardens at Buckingham Palace.

Since the ITV special aired on Monday night, viewers have been marvelling at how enjoyable it was to simply watch two 91-year-olds getting excited about trees, and many called for a whole series of Attenborough and the Queen having a chinwag.

Advertisement

The Queen’s Green Planet also featured contributions from Princes William and Harry, as well as Angelina Jolie, who called Her Majesty a “really lovely lady”.

Tags

All about The Queen's Green Planet

From ITN Productions THE QUEENS GREEN PLANET Monday 16th April 2018 on ITV Pictured: Sir David Attenborough joins Her Majesty the Queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace This unique, landmark documentary follows Her Majesty the Queen and an ambitious legacy project to create a global network of protected forests, spanning the 52 countries of the Commonwealth. This project, called the QueenÕs Commonwealth Canopy, brings together Her MajestyÕs deeply held commitment to the Commonwealth and her little-known love of trees. At the heart of the film is a conversation between the Queen and Sir David Attenborough filmed in the gardens of Buckingham Palace last summer. In a rare opportunity to see the Queen talking informally to Sir David, the conversation ranges from climate change, to conkers and birthday gifts. The film follows members of the Royal Family involved so far in making the QueenÕs Commonwealth Canopy a reality, including Prince Harry planting trees in the Caribbean, and Prince William and his family in Canada's Great Bear Rainforest. (c) ITN Productions For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE QUEENS GREEN PLANET or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com ITV, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sir David Attenborough joins Her Majesty the Queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace (ITV, EH)

The Queen’s Green Planet director describes what it was like working with two “kindred spirits”

The Queen's Green Planet (ITV, EH)

How the Queen is putting politicians to shame with her Commonwealth Canopy project

tv-100-david-attenborough

Sir David Attenborough: “There are many virtuous people who can’t walk at my age – it’s a matter of luck”

From ITN Productions THE QUEENS GREEN PLANET Monday 16th April 2018 on ITV Pictured: Sir David Attenborough joins Her Majesty the Queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace This unique, landmark documentary follows Her Majesty the Queen and an ambitious legacy project to create a global network of protected forests, spanning the 52 countries of the Commonwealth. This project, called the QueenÕs Commonwealth Canopy, brings together Her MajestyÕs deeply held commitment to the Commonwealth and her little-known love of trees. At the heart of the film is a conversation between the Queen and Sir David Attenborough filmed in the gardens of Buckingham Palace last summer. In a rare opportunity to see the Queen talking informally to Sir David, the conversation ranges from climate change, to conkers and birthday gifts. The film follows members of the Royal Family involved so far in making the QueenÕs Commonwealth Canopy a reality, including Prince Harry planting trees in the Caribbean, and Prince William and his family in Canada's Great Bear Rainforest. (c) ITN Productions For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE QUEENS GREEN PLANET or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com ITV, TL

“She is very unsolemn” – David Attenborough reflects on filming with the Queen

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more