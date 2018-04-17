Viewers couldn’t get enough of the Queen and David Attenborough talking about trees

“This could literally be a 16 hour documentary about a dropped kebab in Grimsby and I'd still watch it. #DreamTeam”

Two national treasures came together to speak about trees, and the nation loved every second of it.

In The Queen’s Green Planet, a one-off documentary about the Queen’s plans to plant a global network of forests, David Attenborough and Her Majesty took a stroll through the gardens at Buckingham Palace.

Since the ITV special aired on Monday night, viewers have been marvelling at how enjoyable it was to simply watch two 91-year-olds getting excited about trees, and many called for a whole series of Attenborough and the Queen having a chinwag.

Her Majesty The Queen in conversation with Sir David Attenborough. The Queen’s Green Planet. Tonight 9pm, ITV@QueensCanopy #CommonwealthCanopy pic.twitter.com/rXr8lgxz8m — ITV (@ITV) April 16, 2018

THE QUEEN AND DAVID ATTENBOROUGH ON TV AT THE SAME TIME. NOT A DRILL. THE NATION MUST WATCH. #Idols — S Gale (@MrGaleWHS) April 16, 2018

They're talking about trees but this could literally be a 16 hour documentary about a dropped kebab in Grimsby and I'd still watch it. #DreamTeam #TheQueensGreenPlanet https://t.co/Kw9OdYIBnw — S Gale (@MrGaleWHS) April 16, 2018

Attenborough and the Queen, isn’t this everyone’s dream come true #TheQueensGreenPlanet — Alexandra (@_ALHJ) April 16, 2018

Less than 10 mins into #TheQueensGreenPlanet and I have come to the conclusion that David Attenborough and the Queen should have their own regular show. Better than Ant & Dec! pic.twitter.com/IxydVdXvfj — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) April 16, 2018

I never thought I would see the day where I am watching two 91-year-olds talking about trees #TheQueensGreenPlanet — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) April 16, 2018

I just want The Queen and David Attenborough to make a spin off of this show where they travel the Commonwealth and solve plant related crime in the style of Murder She Wrote…or….Murder One Wrote #TheQueensGreenPlanet — Matt Sheriff (@i71Sheriff) April 16, 2018

The Queen and David Attenborough are grandparent goals 🤗 👫#TheQueensGreenPlanet — Kate Cross (@katecross16) April 16, 2018

The Queen’s Green Planet also featured contributions from Princes William and Harry, as well as Angelina Jolie, who called Her Majesty a “really lovely lady”.