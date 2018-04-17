Jessie J wins China’s version of The X Factor
The popstar took to Instagram to celebrate her triumph on SINGER
Popstar Jessie J’s decision to compete on SINGER, the Chinese singing talent show, has proven quite a shrewd move. Over the weekend, she won the competition, wowing the audience with a rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.
- Watch Jessie J compete on a Chinese reality show
- After endless revamps, is The X Factor now beyond repair?
The singer – who became the first international act to take part in the series – shared the news with her followers on Instagram.
“Last year I was asked to compete in a singing competition in China,” she wrote in a lengthy IG post in which she waxed about her stint on the show as an act “to bridge a gap between two cultures.”
She continued: “I won the show last night. But what we all won was the beginning of something really magical. I am so happy I got to play a part.”
Last year I was asked to compete in a singing competition in China. Performing alongside the biggest established singers / artists across Asia. I was the first international artist to ever be asked / compete. An honour alone. I know a lot of people were shocked when they found out. Like why would I compete in a singing competition… I’m probably the least competitive person I know. I said yes because I LOVE to do the unexpected and I LOVE to represent the UK and singing everywhere I go. I LOVE to sing. But also it was an opportunity to bridge a gap between two cultures. For them to see a western performer and hear music some had never heard before and visa versa. For the performances to be seen by millions outside of China and visa versa. And those people to discover the show was the best part. The respect being shown for both cultures and the love was ❤️ Seeing the boundaries break down and the rules be shifted made this whole experience incredible. China is an amazing place and so different to anywhere I have ever been. I have never been made to feel more welcomed and loved as I have done here. My team and I have been in China for 3.5 months. It’s been an amazing learning experience for all of us! We worked hard! THANK YOU! I love you all! 💫 I won the show last night. But what we all won was the beginning of something really magical. I am so happy I got to play a part. Here is to me being the first but not the last international artist to be on SINGER. And for the boundaries to continue to be broken. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU! I still cant believe I came 1st! 🏆 Last night a billion people watched the show | MAD ✨😭🙏🏻🌹❤️
While her suggestion that “a billion people” tuned in is unlikely to be true, the actual audience – probably in the tens of millions – is still significantly more than the viewing figures from last year’s X Factor (China’s 1.3bn population helps).
Jessie J has spent the years since her last album (2014’s Sweet Talker), branching out into international markets. Her appearance on the Chinese singing contest follows a two-year stint on The Voice Australia. With a new album set to arrive later this year, it seems likely that these moves will pay dividends for the star.