Jessie J wins China’s version of The X Factor

The popstar took to Instagram to celebrate her triumph on SINGER

Popstar Jessie J’s decision to compete on SINGER, the Chinese singing talent show, has proven quite a shrewd move. Over the weekend, she won the competition, wowing the audience with a rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

Advertisement

The singer – who became the first international act to take part in the series – shared the news with her followers on Instagram.

“Last year I was asked to compete in a singing competition in China,” she wrote in a lengthy IG post in which she waxed about her stint on the show as an act “to bridge a gap between two cultures.”

She continued: “I won the show last night. But what we all won was the beginning of something really magical. I am so happy I got to play a part.”

While her suggestion that “a billion people” tuned in is unlikely to be true, the actual audience – probably in the tens of millions – is still significantly more than the viewing figures from last year’s X Factor (China’s 1.3bn population helps).

Advertisement

Jessie J has spent the years since her last album (2014’s Sweet Talker), branching out into international markets. Her appearance on the Chinese singing contest follows a two-year stint on The Voice Australia. With a new album set to arrive later this year, it seems likely that these moves will pay dividends for the star.