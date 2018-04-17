Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes set to develop new drama based on the Rothschild dynasty

The show, reportedly called Five Arrows, would see Fellowes take on the ultimate rags to riches tale for Sky Atlantic

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes could be developing a new Sky Atlantic series about the Rothschild family, according to US insiders.

The Rothschild banking dynasty is said to have amassed the largest private fortune in history in the 19th century. Fellowes is reportedly working on a TV dramatisation of the ‘ultimate rags to riches’ tale.

Deadline reports that the Sky series will be called Five Arrows and that Fellowes is collaborating on the script with author Ian Kelly, while Jemima Khan is attached to produce.

Fellowes is currently working on a full series of The Gilded Age for NBC, which has been dubbed the American Downton Abbey.