Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes set to develop new drama based on the Rothschild dynasty

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes set to develop new drama based on the Rothschild dynasty

The show, reportedly called Five Arrows, would see Fellowes take on the ultimate rags to riches tale for Sky Atlantic

Julian Fellowes

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes could be developing a new Sky Atlantic series about the Rothschild family, according to US insiders.

Advertisement

The Rothschild banking dynasty is said to have amassed the largest private fortune in history in the 19th century. Fellowes is reportedly working on a TV dramatisation of the ‘ultimate rags to riches’ tale.

Deadline reports that the Sky series will be called Five Arrows and that Fellowes is collaborating on the script with author Ian Kelly, while Jemima Khan is attached to produce.

Advertisement

Fellowes is currently working on a full series of The Gilded Age for NBC, which has been dubbed the American Downton Abbey.

Tags

All about Downton Abbey

Julian Fellowes
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Julian Fellowes, Getty, SL

Julian Fellowes’ US period drama The Gilded Age finally has a full series

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey star says the movie is still very much alive

Amanda Abbington in Crooked House, Channel 5, SL

Amanda Abbington: “I never want to see a young actress feeling bullied”

Mary Berry’s Country House Secrets

Meet Lady Carnarvon of Highclere Castle – the real head of Downton Abbey and Mary Berry’s new friend

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more