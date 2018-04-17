Mark Hamill to guest star in The Big Bang Theory series 11 finale

The Star Wars actor has bagged himself an invite to Amy and Sheldon’s wedding

Mark Hamill is making the journey from a galaxy far, far away to attend Amy and Sheldon’s wedding in The Big Bang Theory series 11 finale.

The Star Wars actor will follow in the footsteps of Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones, who have both made cameos on the show in the past.

It is not known whether Hamill will play himself, as Fisher and Earl Jones did. Although given Sheldon’s Star Wars obsession, it’s likely that he will.

A whole roster of guest stars are set to attend Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) nuptials, including Kathy Bates, Teller the magician and actor Jerry O’Connell, as well as The Big Bang Theory favourites Wil Wheaton, John Ross Bowie, Courtney Henggeler, Laurie Metcalf, Lauren Lapkus, and Brian Posehn.

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays in the UK at 8pm on E4