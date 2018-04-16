What time is Britain’s Best Home Cook with Mary Berry on TV?

Everything you need to know about the new BBC cooking contest starring Mary Berry and Claudia Winkleman

When it was revealed that the BBC had lost the rights to the hit show The Great British Bake Off viewers were wondering what the channel would put in its place.

We now have our answer in the form of new cooking competition Britain’s Best Home Cook. Find out everything you need to know about the new BBC1 cookery challenge starring Mary Berry below.

What time is Britain’s Best Home Cook on TV?

It’s not yet been confirmed when the show will launch but we do know that the series will consist of ten cooks competing for the crown of Britain’s best. The BBC trailer for the show features presenter Claudia Winkleman and judges Mary Berry, Dan Doherty and Chris Bavin.

What’s the series about?

Much like Mary Berry’s previous show, Britain’s Best Home Cook will take ten of the country’s best cooks and put them to the test over eight weeks of gruelling competition.

Cooks from all over the country will be serving up classic British dishes and feasts of all kinds. At the end of the contest one of the hopefuls will be crowned Britain’s best home cook.

Who is the host?

Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman will present the series when it launches on the BBC. Winkleman has been a staple on the BBC for years hosting shows like The One Show and Film 2015.

She told the BBC, “I’m over the moon to be a part of this show. Am slightly obsessed with Mary so will follow her around with my own moussaka for most of the filming. Apologies in advance.”

Who are the judges?

Returning to the BBC after stepping away from The Great British Bake Off is celebrity chef Mary Berry. Berry is the author of 75 cookery books and will serve as the lead judge on the show.

Joining Berry will be Dan Doherty, one of London’s most preeminent chefs. Doherty is the Chef Director at the famed London restaurant the Duck & Waffle.

Completing the judging panel is business owner Chris Bevin. Bevin is the owner of The Naked Grocer and is a regular on TV programmes like Eat Well for Less and Tomorrow’s Food.