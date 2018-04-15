Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Viewers accuse Britain’s Got Talent of editing down Ant McPartlin

Viewers accuse Britain’s Got Talent of editing down Ant McPartlin

The ITV audience said the host featured more in Britain's Got More Talent than the main show

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway presenter Ant McPartlin (Getty, JG)

Entertainment extravaganza Britain’s Got Talent returned to screens last night (April 14), treating us to a tear-inducing mind-reading magician, a breath-taking escapologist and Mr Uekusa’s naked cloth tricks.

Advertisement

But there was one act that viewers felt was largely missing from the show: Ant and Dec. Although the duo appeared in the pre-recorded episode – and even pressed their Golden buzzer for Marc Spelmann – many viewers felt that ITV had edited down the presenting duo in light of Ant McPartlin’s arrest (and subsequent charge) on suspicion of drink driving.

However, audiences felt that there was enough Ant and Dec in ITV2 sister show Britain’s Got More Talent, where the duo played SM:TV Live favourite Wonkey Donkey with presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Both Britain’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got More Talent were filmed in January and February 2018, before Ant’s arrest on Sunday 18th March. Ant will appear in the next six audition episodes of the show, but Dec will host the live semi-finals and final of the show by himself.

ITV declined to comment to RadioTimes.com about this story.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent returns 8pm, Saturday 21st April, ITV

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway presenter Ant McPartlin (Getty, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Marc Spelmann - Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent 2018

Who are the Golden Buzzer acts on Britain’s Got Talent 2018? Marc Spelmann

David Williams, Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Stephen Mulhern, Declan Donnelly, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell in Britain's Got Talent 2018 (Syco / Thames, JG)

Everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2018

The show must go on: Why Dec can handle Britain’s Got Talent by himself

Frances Taylor
Frances Taylor
Sascha Williams and Stephanie Nock on Britain's Got Talent

Ant McPartlin brands Sascha Williams “mad” after this death-defying Britain’s Got Talent audition

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more