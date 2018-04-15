Viewers accuse Britain’s Got Talent of editing down Ant McPartlin

The ITV audience said the host featured more in Britain's Got More Talent than the main show

Entertainment extravaganza Britain’s Got Talent returned to screens last night (April 14), treating us to a tear-inducing mind-reading magician, a breath-taking escapologist and Mr Uekusa’s naked cloth tricks.

Advertisement

But there was one act that viewers felt was largely missing from the show: Ant and Dec. Although the duo appeared in the pre-recorded episode – and even pressed their Golden buzzer for Marc Spelmann – many viewers felt that ITV had edited down the presenting duo in light of Ant McPartlin’s arrest (and subsequent charge) on suspicion of drink driving.

Anyone else noticed the very obvious editing of ‘cut as much out of Ant as much as possible’ #BGT #BritainsGotTalent — Hannah (@Spampoodle) April 14, 2018

They 100% cut out as much as Ant and Dec as they physically could in that, which is a shame, but I suppose that’s the way things are #BritainsGotTalent #BGT — All Ant and Dec (@allantanddec) April 14, 2018

Watching #BGT so not the same! ant and dec seem to have been cut out loads☹️👎🏼 — Bethan Williams (@x8ethx) April 14, 2018

It feels like ant and Dec have been cut out more than usual #bgt — TV Reality (@Tv_reality93) April 14, 2018

They’ve cut a lot of Ant and Dec out of this series and I’m missing them 😔 #bgt — Naomi (@justnaomiyeh) April 14, 2018

However, audiences felt that there was enough Ant and Dec in ITV2 sister show Britain’s Got More Talent, where the duo played SM:TV Live favourite Wonkey Donkey with presenter Stephen Mulhern.

It’s quite obvious that #BGT cut out as much content with Ant in as possible, thank goodness for #BGMT — All Ant and Dec (@allantanddec) April 14, 2018

Ant and Dec are the hosts of #bgt yet appear more on #bgmt. — ♡Tassie♡ (@AnythingAAD) April 14, 2018

I just don’t get why Ant and Dec were virtually cut right out of #BGT but appeared heavily in #BGMT – why the inconsistency? — Sarra Evans (@Sarrae1984) April 14, 2018

Both Britain’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got More Talent were filmed in January and February 2018, before Ant’s arrest on Sunday 18th March. Ant will appear in the next six audition episodes of the show, but Dec will host the live semi-finals and final of the show by himself.

ITV declined to comment to RadioTimes.com about this story.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent returns 8pm, Saturday 21st April, ITV