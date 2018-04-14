Accessibility Links

Why is Ant McPartlin back on TV on Britain’s Got Talent?

Despite being absent from Saturday Night Takeaway, Ant is reunited with Dec this weekend on BGT. Here's why...

Ant McPartlin on Britain's Got Talent

Ant McPartlin might have stepped down from his current TV commitments, but he is appearing on this weekend’s Britain’s Got Talent and will be back larking around with co-host Declan Donnelly on Saturday nights for the next seven weeks.

So, what’s going on?

It’s simple really. The Britain’s Got Talent theatre auditions were in fact recorded back in January and February 2018 – before Ant was arrested (and subsequently charged) for drink driving on Sunday 18th March.

That means all of the prerecorded material filmed at auditions in London, Manchester and Blackpool that we will be watching on Saturday nights for the next seven weeks features both Ant and Dec.

Britain's Got Talent London Auditions 2018
Britain’s Got Talent London Auditions 2018 (Getty)

This includes the pair supporting and joking with the acts before and after they go on stage, as well as joining Stephen Mulhern on ITV2’s Britain’s Got More Talent where they will be playing games including SM:TV Live favourite Wonkey Donkey.

The only question mark is currently hanging over the live episodes of BGT that fall at the end of May, which Dec could well be hosting by himself after he impressed taking the reins solo for two weeks during Saturday Night Takeaway.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV

Frances Taylor
Frances Taylor
