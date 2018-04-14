What time is Ninja Warrior UK on TV?

Who's presenting? What will happen? Everything you need to know about the show's fourth series

When is Ninja Warrior UK on TV?

Ninja Warrior UK series four starts on 6.30pm, Saturday April 14 on ITV. The series comprises of eight hour-long episodes.

What will happen in the episode?

Competitors from across the nation test their strength, speed and courage in this obstacle-course challenge. Those who make it to the end of the adrenaline-fuelled mission face one final task – scaling the heights of a tower named Mount Midoriyama – as they battle it out for the title of Ninja Warrior UK.

Who’s hosting Ninja Warrior UK?

Ben Shephard, The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara will present the show.

Where is Ninja Warrior UK filmed?

The show is filmed outside the Manchester Central arena.