What time is Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City live on TV?

Premier League live on TV

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Coverage from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday 14th April

Kick-off 7.45pm, live from Wembley Stadium

Man City will be out to make amends to their fans after a disappointing exit from the Champions League on Tuesday night at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. While they still stand 13 points clear at the top of the table, a run of three losses in a row will have taken the wind out of their sails.

Advertisement

Spurs away will be another difficult test for Pep Guardiola’s men, who will be looking to lift the Premier League trophy as soon as possible to erase the memory of their recent losses to their close neighbours Manchester United and Liverpool.

Advertisement

The reverse fixture took place last December, and saw Pep Guardiola’s men register a 4-1 victory at Etihad Stadium following goals scored by Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and a brace from Raheem Sterling, before Christian Eriksen netted a consolation for Spurs in stoppage time.