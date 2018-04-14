Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Chinese Grand Prix live on TV?

Find out when you can watch the third race of the F1 season on Sky Sports and Channel 4

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Chinese Grand Prix, live from the Shanghai International Circuit

Sebastian Vettel has won the first two races of the season, leaving Lewis Hamilton 17 points behind. While Ferrari have managed to make the fast start, Mercedes will be desperate not to let Vettel pull away any further this weekend.

Find out how to watch the race live on TV below, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 details below. Because of the time difference, the race starts early in the morning on Sunday, so be ready.

Qualifying: Saturday 14th April

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying starting at 7am. Highlights will be on Channel 4 from 1pm.

Race Day: Sunday 15th April

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1, with the race starting at 7.10am. Highlights will be available on Channel 4 from 2pm.

Where else can I follow the Chinese Grand Prix?

Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has qualifying coverage from 6.55am on Saturday. Coverage of the race itself is on 5 Live from 7am on Sunday.