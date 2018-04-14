Ant McPartlin brands Sascha Williams “mad” after this death-defying Britain’s Got Talent audition

Introducing the Australian circus performer whose acrobatics will blow you away

When Sascha Williams takes to the Britain’s Got Talent stage in , no-one expected what happened next.

Initially, both he and fiancée Stephanie Nock seemed as if they were going to do something rather slow, mundane and a bit boring.

And then this happened:

The Australian circus performer absolutely stunned the audience, leaving Ant McPartlin calling him “mad” and Amanda Holden screaming and turning away as he performed his Rola Bola act. Never have a small metal tube, a plank of wood or skipping rope been so terrifying.

Who is Sascha Williams?

A veteran performer, Williams has taken his act all over the world as part of multiple circuses.

The 29-year-old has performed his act as part of the Aerial Angels group on the Gold Coast of his homeland as well as more recently, in the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth.

Can I see more from Sascha Williams?

Absolutely. Here are some more videos of his performances that demonstrate just what could be in store on Britain’s Got Talent:

Under the green and red lighting of the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth, Sascha stands atop a plinth ready to blow the audience away with his balancing act.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV