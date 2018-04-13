Simon Cowell can barely watch escape artist’s nail-biting Britain’s Got Talent sequence
Matt Johnson chains and padlocks himself inside a water tank and has a mere two minutes to get out
Britain’s Got Talent is back for a 12th series and looks set to be just as outrageous as ever.
In a sneak peak of the first episode, coming this Saturday 14th April, an escape artist chains and padlocks himself inside a water tank and has a mere two minutes to get out.
“If I start floating and I pass out, then you get me out,” says contestant Matt Johnson.
It’s nail-biting stuff, and has judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams barely able to cope with the nerves.
Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday 14th April at 8pm on ITV.