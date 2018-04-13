Simon Cowell can barely watch escape artist’s nail-biting Britain’s Got Talent sequence

Matt Johnson chains and padlocks himself inside a water tank and has a mere two minutes to get out

Britain’s Got Talent is back for a 12th series and looks set to be just as outrageous as ever.

In a sneak peak of the first episode, coming this Saturday 14th April, an escape artist chains and padlocks himself inside a water tank and has a mere two minutes to get out.

⚠️DANGER ⚠️ Escape artist, Matt Johnson, has chained and padlocked himself inside a water tank and has just two minutes to get himself free.🙈🙈🙈 Watch Britain's Got Talent on Saturday 14th April at 8:00pm on @ITV to find out if he manages to escape a watery doom. #BGT pic.twitter.com/Rfu6izaWjw — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) April 13, 2018

“If I start floating and I pass out, then you get me out,” says contestant Matt Johnson.

It’s nail-biting stuff, and has judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams barely able to cope with the nerves.

Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday 14th April at 8pm on ITV.