Now you can own David Tennant’s trousers

Not to mention the glad rags of Patrick Stewart, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen

The day we’ve all been waiting for has arrived – David Tennant’s trousers are finally up for grabs.

Why? Because the Royal Shakespeare Company is selling costumes worn by some of its most famous alumni to raise funds for its Stitch in Time project, which supports the restoration and redevelopment of the RSC’s costume workshop.

David Tennant’s black dress trousers, which he wore on stage in Hamlet in 2008, will be auctioned, as will Patrick Stewart’s pantalons from The Merchant of Venice, Judi Dench’s doublet and hose from Shakespeare Live! From the RSC and the red robe warn by Ian McKellen in King Lear.

The eBay auction page will go live on 17th April, for more information and pictures visit the RSC website.