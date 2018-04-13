National Lottery results move to ITV for the first time, fronted by Stephen Mulhern

The show is switching channels after more than two decades on the BBC

The National Lottery results show is moving to ITV after more than two decades on the BBC.

Britain’s Got More Talent presenter Stephen Mulhern will host the 90-second show, which will make its ITV debut during the ad break of Britain’s Got Talent this Saturday 14th April.

This move marks not just a departure from the BBC, but also the lottery’s return to a primetime slot, the results having been aired on iPlayer since 2017.

The new format will also offer a glimpse of the difference made by money raised through The National Lottery.

“The National Lottery is an iconic institution,” Mulhern said, “and I’m hugely excited to be part of its return to primetime Saturday night TV.

“When you think about The National Lottery, you think of people winning life-changing prizes but sometimes forget that players raise around £30 million every week for good causes across the UK.

“I feel privileged to be bringing those lucky numbers to the nation, but also being able to show players how the money they’ve helped raise has made a difference to communities across the UK.”

Results will still be read out on BBC1 four nights a week. The live results show had been on BBC1 from the first draw in 1994 until last year.

The draw itself won’t be broadcast on ITV, but will be available to view on the National Lottery’s YouTube channel.

The National Lottery results show will launch in the first ad break of Britain’s Got Talent at 8.15pm on Saturday 14th April.