Viewers hail the return of Mum on BBC2 as an “utter joy”

From Lesley Manville's "perfect" performance to the sitcom's "brilliant" script, people are loving Mum

The wonderfully understated BBC2 sitcom Mum is back for a second series.

Lesley Manville is back in the lead role of the acclaimed comedy, which centres around a widow named Cathy and her fractious family.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the opening episode for its ability to make them laugh, cry and its shrewd observation…

Can we please have more shows like #MumBBC? Because that was simultaneously hilarious and heart-wrenching and I AM LIVING FOR IT 🙌 #bbccomedy #britishtv #mum #bbc2 — Christian Brinsden (@christian_brins) February 20, 2018

All I aspire to be at 60 is Cathy #Mum, with all her grace, patience and tolerance for such lovely dafties. — Amanda Wilson (@leithmum) February 20, 2018

#Mum by Stefan Golaszewski .. by far the best Sitcom on television. More laughs in the first three minutes than an entire ep of #HoldTheSunset. Brilliant script, beautifully played. A televisual gem. — Jon (@JonnoDew) February 20, 2018

Welcome back #Mum, had forgotten what an utter joy you are… perfection from start to finish @BBCTwo — Victoria Wilson (@scriptedsister) February 20, 2018

Love all the little details like the wooden peg on the icing sugar #mum #justlikehome — Kath Harley (@littlesttrev) February 20, 2018

I love BBC Two's #Mum almost as much as I love my own Mum — Gareth King (@_garethking) February 20, 2018

Not to mention the “exquisite” performances by Manville and Peter Mullan…

I become totally transfixed watching Peter Mullan's face; It's just so quitely yet beautifully expressive. He has that Mark Rylance thing of not really needing any words. #mum — Katie (@KatyaMacD) February 20, 2018

I’m a bit in love with Lesley Manville and Peter Mullan #Mum — Gillian Craigie (@GillCraigie) February 20, 2018

#mum

I’m a latecomer to this gem

Manville and Mullen are exquisite of course but the whole ensemble is perfect

The quiet desperate awkwardness of every moment is just a joy — Peter Manning❄️ (@urbanfox93) February 20, 2018

Lesley Manville has been robbed of her last three Baftas, so she better bloody win next year. (Peter Mullan's face deserves somehing too.) #Mum — guestofseth (@guestofseth) February 20, 2018

Legend Lesley Manville and the sparkly-eyed Peter Mullan…just perfectly portrayed, understated british romance. Love #Mum. It wouldn't do to come from anyone other than the @BBC — Kara McHale (@KaraMcCurly) February 20, 2018

#Mum, just exquisite, the actors are superb. Happy to see it back. — Henrietta Husebö (@henrihusebo) February 20, 2018

Mum airs on Tuesdays at 10pm on BBC2