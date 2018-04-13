Jessica Jones renewed for third series on Netflix

Krysten Ritter's superhero detective will be back to solve more New York City crimes

Jessica Jones is coming back to crack more cases for a third series on Netflix.

The news comes a month after the second season of the Marvel drama, starring Krysten Ritter, landed on the streaming service on International Women’s Day in March.

Ritter plays the titular hero – a hard-drinking New York detective with superpowers – and is joined by Rachael Taylor as best friend Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as attorney Jeri Hogarth and Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, Jones’ neighbour and assistant.

The second series of Jessica Jones saw the private investigator rebuilding her life after murdering her abuser, Kilgrave (played by David Tennant), at the end of season one, as well as discovering how she got her powers – the result of a genetic experiment as a child after her family perished in a car crash.

Kilgrave continued to haunt Jessica into the second run, but there’s no word yet on whether Tennant will be involved in series three.