Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Bourne TV series in the works from the creator of Heroes

Bourne TV series in the works from the creator of Heroes

But Matt Damon isn't scheduled to reprise his role as the amnesiac super-assassin

Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, Universal, Sky pics, TL

The world of Jason Bourne is set to skilfully infiltrate its way onto the small screen with a prequel TV show based on the Matt Damon film franchise.

Advertisement

According to the Hollywood Reporter, American cable station USA Network has ordered a pilot of Treadstone, named after the covert operation in the five Bourne movies that uses a behaviour modification protocol to turn its agents into nearly unstoppable superhuman assassins. As you do.

Although Bourne himself isn’t confirmed to appear in the series (nor Jeremy Renner’s Aaron Cross from The Bourne Legacy), the show will focus on other Treadstone sleeper agents as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.

Treadstone will be written and executive produced by Tim Kring, the man who brought us the Heroes TV series. Rahmin Bahrani (Fahrenheit 451) will direct the series, perhaps using the same shaky-handed camera techniques that Bourne film director Paul Greengrass made famous.

Advertisement

The original Bourne film, based on the spy books by Robert Ludlum, focused on amnesiac super-agent Jason Bourne as he struggled to recover his past memories. 2002’s The Bourne Identity was followed up by The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007). Renner briefly took over the lead in the franchise in The Bourne Legacy before Damon returned to the titular role in 2016’s Jason Bourne.

Tags

All about The Bourne Ultimatum

Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, Universal, Sky pics, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

112936

Jason Bourne and the biggest movie roles with the smallest amount of dialogue

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Matt Damon And Ben Affleck commit to inclusion riders after Oscars appeal

(iStock, JG)

Future proof The best sci-fi movies on Netflix

(Getty/iStock, JG)

Decades The best 90s movies on Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more