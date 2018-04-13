Accessibility Links

15 great new dramas still to come in 2018

15 great new dramas still to come in 2018

From Poldark to Patrick Melrose, The Cry to Ackley Bridge and a brand new series of Outlander, there are LOTS of great shows still to come in 2018



2018 has already served up plenty of new TV dramas from McMafia to The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Requiem to Britannia and Ordeal By Innocence. But there’s still plenty more still to come…



British stars like Jenna Coleman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Eleanor Tomlinson and Olivia Colman are all set to feature in new series this year, while 2018 will also see the return of beloved shows like Poldark, Outlander, and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Watch the video below to find out more about the great dramas still to come in 2018.



Great dramas still to come in 2018 – the full list

  • Poldark – BBC
  • Outlander – Amazon Prime Video
  • Vanity Fair – ITV
  • The Handmaid’s Tale – Channel 4
  • Bodyguard – BBC
  • Patrick Melrose – Sky Atlantic
  • Press – BBC
  • Unforgotten – ITV
  • A Discovery of Witches – Sky 1
  • The Little Drummer Girl – BBC
  • The Cry – BBC
  • Ackley Bridge – Channel 4
  • The War of the Worlds – BBC
  • House of Cards – Netflix
  • Les Misérables – BBC

All about Outlander


News, photos, videos and full episode guide

