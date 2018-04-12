What time is The Queen’s Green Planet on TV?

Everything you need to know about the ITV special featuring Queen Elizabeth, Sir David Attenborough and Angelina Jolie

A new documentary reveals the Queen’s plans to to create a global network of forests – here’s how to watch it, who is contributing and what to expect…

What time is it on TV?

The Queen’s Green Planet airs on Monday 16th April at 9pm on ITV.

What is it in aid of?

The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) aims to create a network of forest conservation initiatives across all 53 Commonwealth countries to mark Her Majesty’s lifetime’s service to the Commonwealth, while preserving natural habitat for future generations.

Which famous faces are contributing?

Well there’s the Queen, of course, who at 91 is offering a rare glimpse into her life. In January, the monarch spoke on TV revealingly about the Crown Jewels and now, she strolls through the gardens of Buckingham Palace with Sir David Attenborough as her attentive companion.

Angelina Jolie and Princes William and Harry also put in an appearance as they support the Queen’s initiative in Commonwealth countries around the world.

What can we expect?

The documentary follows Her Majesty and the ambitious legacy project to create a global network of protected forests.

It features a lengthy conversation between the Queen and Sir David Attenborough as they strolled around the gardens of Buckingham Palace last summer, with the subjects ranging from climate change to conkers and birthday gifts.

We will also see Prince Harry planting trees in the Caribbean and and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Canada’s Great Bear Rainforest.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. And it shows the Queen making David Attenborough giggle. You’re welcome…