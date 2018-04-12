Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Netflix drama The Spy

Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Netflix drama The Spy

Baron Cohen will play legendary Israeli secret agent Eli Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen (Getty, EH)

Sacha Baron Cohen will be reinventing himself as an Israeli secret agent in Netflix drama The Spy.

Advertisement

The series tells the story of Eli Cohen, a real-life Israeli spy who operated in Syria in the 1960s, and whose legacy lives on in the Middle East today.

Cohen embedded himself into Syrian high society and rose through the ranks of the country’s politics to become Chief Adviser to the Minister of Defence. He was eventually caught by the Syrian regime, sentenced to death and publicly hanged in a Damascus square in 1965.

The Spy is being written and directed by Gideon Raff, whose Israeli thriller Prisoners of War inspired Homeland.

Baron Cohen, who created comedy characters Ali G and Borat, currently stars in Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity on Netflix.

The actor and his wife Isla Fisher made headlines in 2015 for their $1 million charity donation to support victims of the conflict in Syria.

Advertisement

A release date for The Spy, which will be made up of six episodes, has not yet been announced.

Tags

All about The Spy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Borat

Sacha Baron Cohen offers to pay back tourists fined for wearing Borat mankinis

Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison and Morgan Spector as Dante Allen in Homeland (Channel 4, EH)

Homeland star Morgan Spector on filming with “extraordinary” Claire Danes and why he doubts Donald Trump is watching

The Meyerowitz Stories, Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller

Netflix removes movies from Cannes Film Festival following awards rule change

RD_smile

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more