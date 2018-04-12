First look at Natalie Dormer in new TV series Picnic at Hanging Rock

The Game of Thrones actress stars in the new adaptation, which will air on the BBC in the UK and Amazon Prime Video in the US

A new adaption of Picnic at Hanging Rock starring Natalie Dormer is coming to the BBC this year – and now we’ve got our first look at the series.

The six-part drama, about a group of schoolgirls who disappear whilst on a trip to ‘Hanging Rock’, will be broadcast in the UK on the BBC and on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Watch the first trailer from Amazon below.

Don't wander off. Starring Natalie Dormer, Picnic At Hanging Rock arrives 5/25, only on Prime. pic.twitter.com/QTVdu9xsiD — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 11, 2018

As this tweet reveals, the series will make its debut on 25th May on Prime, but viewers in the UK will have to wait until later this year to watch the mystery drama.

Game of Thrones and Hunger Games star Dormer will play the role of Mrs Hester – the headmistress of the school from where the girls go missing.

The BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisitions, Films & Series Sue Deeks said in December 2017, “It is with great pleasure that we confirm the BBC as the UK home for this new, fresh take on Picnic at Hanging Rock.

“The combination of creative team and cast – led by one of Britain’s most exciting actors, Natalie Dormer – will make for a must-see series for both fans of the classic novel and those coming to this wonderful story for the first time.”

Larysa Kondracki, who has previously worked on Better Call Saul, Gotham and The Walking Dead, will direct the series.