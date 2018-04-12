Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
First look at Natalie Dormer in new TV series Picnic at Hanging Rock

First look at Natalie Dormer in new TV series Picnic at Hanging Rock

The Game of Thrones actress stars in the new adaptation, which will air on the BBC in the UK and Amazon Prime Video in the US

Natalie Dormer

A new adaption of Picnic at Hanging Rock starring Natalie Dormer is coming to the BBC this year – and now we’ve got our first look at the series.

Advertisement

The six-part drama, about a group of schoolgirls who disappear whilst on a trip to ‘Hanging Rock’, will be broadcast in the UK on the BBC and on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Watch the first trailer from Amazon below.

As this tweet reveals, the series will make its debut on 25th May on Prime, but viewers in the UK will have to wait until later this year to watch the mystery drama.

Game of Thrones and Hunger Games star Dormer will play the role of Mrs Hester – the headmistress of the school from where the girls go missing.

The BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisitions, Films & Series Sue Deeks said in December 2017, “It is with great pleasure that we confirm the BBC as the UK home for this new, fresh take on Picnic at Hanging Rock.

“The combination of creative team and cast – led by one of Britain’s most exciting actors, Natalie Dormer – will make for a must-see series for both fans of the classic novel and those coming to this wonderful story for the first time.”

Advertisement

Larysa Kondracki, who has previously worked on Better Call Saul, Gotham and The Walking Dead, will direct the series.

Tags

All about Picnic at Hanging Rock

Natalie Dormer
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

145592.5ad4076e-40e8-4462-8232-dc657e2f4c9f

The most underrated films on Amazon Prime Video

144325.53097b81-0b6b-4939-a72d-1f4699009fbd

Natalie Dormer’s Moriarty set for return to Elementary

136476.807e89e1-74cd-4295-864d-20d7c12c1cac

American Gods review: immerse yourself in this gloriously surreal version of reality

Jamie Claire Couples Therapy Outlander

Jamie and Claire head to couples therapy in hilarious new Outlander video

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more