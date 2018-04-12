Accessibility Links

MasterChef finalist serves up bowl of piranha heads – and viewers are having nightmares

2018 contestant Nawamin returned from his trip to Peru with a VERY interesting new dish...

You think you’ve seen it all on MasterChef. And then one of the 2018 finalists decides to serve up a bowl of gaping piranha heads.

In their latest challenge, the four finalists had to create dishes inspired by their culinary trip to Peru. 27-year-old Nawamin took it to the next level, presenting Gregg Wallace and John Torode with a load of toothed fish heads.

Thankfully neither John nor Gregg had to actually eats the heads – that would be a bit too I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Instead, Nawamin had cooked some deep fried piranha skin for them, alongside some piranha fillet tartar. Yum.

“That is quite frightening, that bowl,” noted John. “It’s comforting – at the same time, slightly disturbing.”

Viewers were certainly divided over the dish.

While others were thoroughly won over by the traditional Peruvian fare.

MasterChef: The Finals air this week on BBC1

