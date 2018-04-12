MasterChef finalist serves up bowl of piranha heads – and viewers are having nightmares

2018 contestant Nawamin returned from his trip to Peru with a VERY interesting new dish...

You think you’ve seen it all on MasterChef. And then one of the 2018 finalists decides to serve up a bowl of gaping piranha heads.

In their latest challenge, the four finalists had to create dishes inspired by their culinary trip to Peru. 27-year-old Nawamin took it to the next level, presenting Gregg Wallace and John Torode with a load of toothed fish heads.

Thankfully neither John nor Gregg had to actually eats the heads – that would be a bit too I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Instead, Nawamin had cooked some deep fried piranha skin for them, alongside some piranha fillet tartar. Yum.

“That is quite frightening, that bowl,” noted John. “It’s comforting – at the same time, slightly disturbing.”

Viewers were certainly divided over the dish.

Anyone else going to have nightmares about the piranha dish! 😩 #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/xNZx7QDHnQ — Ibrahim Banks (@TheShowOff85) April 11, 2018

Piranha heads and shaved alpaca heart? Might give Peru a swerve. #masterchef — Mike Lowe (@cotslifeeditor) April 11, 2018

Hmmmm got to be the worst food/episode of Masterchef🤮🤮 in my humble opinion – not into any of those fish dishes in Peru #MasterChef — Juliette Samuels (@joolzbodyfit) April 11, 2018

#MasterChef A bowl of Piranha heads, shaved Alpaca heart! And an emulsion of amazonian tree bark. I literally would eat nothing on this menu – and there's 17 courses!! — Anne Fitzpatrick (@a_fitzpatrick7) April 11, 2018

While others were thoroughly won over by the traditional Peruvian fare.

All this criticism for Peruvian food shows how ignorant some British people are. It might look strange but it probably tastes delicious. What would Peruvians make of Black Pudding #MasterChef — Ibrahim Banks (@TheShowOff85) April 11, 2018

OMG who knew Peruvian food could be so amazing – now added to the bucket list! Unique idea #MasterChefUK #MasterChef — Laura Walker (@LauraEdin) April 11, 2018

Was absolutely blown away by tonight's @MasterChefUK, the Peruvian ingredients and dishes were out of this world. I've watched #MasterChef since the Loyd Grossman days and this was the best episode ever imo! 🍴 — ☆★Rach J★☆ (@DarkDemonHeart) April 11, 2018

MasterChef: The Finals air this week on BBC1