Everything you need to know about the second series of Davina McCall’s life-changing format

Move over Jodie Whittaker – Davina McCall is back as a time-travelling heroine for a second series of This Time Next Year. Here’s how to watch it and what to expect…

What time is This Time Next Year on TV?

This Time Next Year airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on ITV.

What is it about?

McCall meets all sorts of people as they pledge to transform their lives in just 12 months.

As with series one, the filming time-jumps so we see them after they’ve achieved — or failed — their pledges.

The unchanging set and Davina’s identical appearance create a genuinely disconcerting effect when people manage an impressive physical transformation.

What’s in store in episode two?

Davina McCall meets 45-year-old Stephen from Cheltenham, who pledges to track down his long-lost half-sister, who was given up for adoption by their mother, and grandmother Denise, who wants to learn to read, having struggled at school due to dyslexia. She also talks to Ben, who aims to regain his confidence so that he can ask his partner to marry him, having endured the sudden onset of alopecia, as well as gaining four stone.

How many episodes are there in the second series?

The new series of This Time Next Year will consist of six episodes.