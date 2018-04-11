What time is the Grand National on TV?

Everything you need to know ahead of the weekends action at Aintree including runners, riders and where to watch the main event

Where to watch and when?

The Grand National will air live on ITV at 5:15PM on Saturday 14th April.

Advertisement

Coverage of the event itself begins on Thursday 12th April at 2PM where presenters Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani will bring you all the races leading up to the main event.

Sir AP McCoy, Luke Harvey and Mick Fitzgerald will provide expert analysis of the races in the ten hours of live coverage from the three days of races.

This is only the second year that the races have been broadcast on ITV since they took over the reigns from Channel 4 as part of a four-year deal.

Away from ITV, you can also stream the races on Racing UK.

A full list of streamers is available on the Grand National website here.

How to get tickets?

Fancy braving the weather and heading to Aintree? In order to get tickets head over to the Grand National website. Tickets start at £29 for Festival Zone and there are still a limited number left.

Where is Aintree?

Aintree Racecourse is on Ormskirk Road in Liverpool. If you are traveling in by public transport the nearest station is Aintree which is opposite the racecourse.

Who are the favourites?

ANIBALE FLY (Trainer: AJ, Jockey: Unknown)

Winner of the Paddy Power Chase over Christmas, Anibale Fly is in top form heading into the Grand National.

TOTAL RECALL (Trainer: W Mullins, Jockey: Unknown)

A first time racer at Aintree who won the Ladbrokes Gold Trophy handicap in December.

BLAKLION (Trainer: N Twiston-Davies, Jockey: S Twiston-Davies)

Placed 4th in last years Grand National but rated 9lbs higher this year.

TIGER ROLL (Trainer: G Elliott, Jockey: D Russell)

A young runner and winner of the 4m race at the Cheltenham Festival 2017.

MINERAL ROCCO (Trainer: J O’Neill, Jockey: Unknown)

Runner up in the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Who are the runners?

ANIBALE FLY (Trainer: AJ, Jockey: Unknown)

TOTAL RECALL (Trainer: W Mullins, Jockey: Unknown)

BLAKLION (Trainer: N Twiston-Davies, Jockey: S Twiston-Davies)

TIGER ROLL (Trainer: G Elliott, Jockey: D Russell)

MINERAL ROCCO (Trainer: J O’Neill, Jockey: Unknown)

SEEYOUATMIDNIGHT (Trainer: S Thomson, Jockey: B Hughes)

THE LAST SAMURI (Trainer: K Bailey, Jockey: D Bass)

GOLD PRESENT (Trainer: N Henderson, Jockey: N De Boinville)

UNCELLO CONTI (Trainer: G Elliott, Jockey: D Jacob)

VICENTE (Trainer: P Nicholls, Jockey: Unknown)

I JUST KNOW (Trainer: S Smith, Jockey: Unknown)

ALPHA DES OBEAUX (Trainer: M Morris, Jockey: R Blackmore)

CAPTAIN REDBEARD (Trainer: S Coltherd, Jockey: S Coltherd)

GAS LINE BOY (Trainer: I Williams, Jockey: R Dunne)

MILANSBAR (Trainer: N King, Jockey: B Frost)

PLEASANT COMPANY (Trainer: W Mullins, Jockey: Unknown)

RAZ DE MAREE (Trainer: G Cromwell, Jockey: R Power)

REGAL ENCORE (Trainer: A Honeyball, Jockey: R McLernon)

SHANTOU FLYER (Trainer: R Hobson, Jockey: J Bowen)

THE DUTCHMAN (Trainer: C Tizzard, Jockey: H Cobden)

VIEUX LION ROUGE (Trainer: D Pipe, Jockey: T Scudamore)

BAIE DES ILES (Trainer: R O’Sullivan, Jockey: K Walsh)

CARLINGFORD LOUGH (Trainer: J Kiely, Jockey: Unknown)

BLESS THE WINGS (Trainer: G Elliott, Jockey: J Kennedy)

BUYWISE (Trainer: E Williams, Jockey: Unknown)

CHASE THE SPUD (Trainer: F O’Brien, Jockey: Unknown)

FINAL NUDGE (Trainer: D Dennis, Jockey: Unknown)

HOUBLON DES OBEAUX (Trainer: V Williams, Jockey: C Deutsch)

LORD WINDERMERE (Trainer: J Culloty, Jockey: A Lynch)

PENDRA (Trainer: C Longsdon, Jockey: Unknown)

SAINT ARE (Trainer: T George, Jockey: Unknown)

VALSEUR LIDO (Trainer: H De Bromhead, Jockey: Unknown)

WARRIORS TALE (Trainer: P Nicholls, Jockey: S Bowen)

CHILDREN’S LIST (Trainer: W Mullins, Jockey: Unknown)

DOUBLE ROSS (Trainer: N Twiston-Davies, Jockey: Unknown)

MAGGIO (Trainer: P Griffin, Jockey: N Scholfield)

PERFECT CANDIDATE (Trainer: F O’Brien, Jockey: Unknown)

ROAD TO RICHES (Trainer: N Meade, Jockey: S Flanagan)

VIRGILIO (Trainer: D Skelton, Jockey: Unknown)

BEEVES (Trainer: J Candlish, Jockey: Unknown)

TENOR NIVERNAIS (Trainer: V Williams, Jockey: Unknown)

Grand National Festival: ITV Schedule 2018

Thursday 12th April – Coverage Begins at 2PM

1:45PM – The Merseyrail Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

2:20PM – The Doom Bar Anniversary 4YO Juvenile Hurdle (Grand 1)

2:50PM – The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

3:25PM – The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1)

4:05PM – The Randox Health Foxhunters’ Steeple Chase (Class 2)

4:40PM – The Betway Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Grade 3)

Friday 13th April – Grand National Ladies Day – Coverage Begins at 2PM

2:20PM – The Crabbie’s Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

2:50PM – The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

3:35PM – The JLT Melling Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

4:05PM – The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3)

4:40PM – The Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Saturday 14th April – Coverage Begins at 2PM

2:25PM – The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle

3:00PM – The Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

3:40PM – The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed)

4:20PM – The Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle (Registered as the Liverpool Hurdle) (Grade 1)

Advertisement

5:15PM – The Randox Health Grand National Steeple Chase (Grade 3)